CMRC top performers rewarded at glamourous ceremony

-Matthew Vieira, Gore Kings of the Caribbean

By Rawle Welch

Renowned for its ostentatious showing, the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) held a glamourous presentation ceremony to reward the outstanding performers of the final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship, at the Mariott Hotel in Kingston Monday night.

Some of the individuals present at the occasion included representatives of sponsors Seaboard Marine, Fly Jamaica, Ansa McAl, Exxon Mobil, E-Networks, GuyOil, motor racing hierarchy and well wishers and supporters.

President of the GMR&SC Raj Boodhoo in his remarks, spoke of the success of the Meet and thanked all the sponsors both big and small for their kind and critical support that added to the fitting conclusion to the season, urging them not to abandon the sport come next year.

Also making important remarks at the occasion was former President of the Club and racer Stanley Ming, who pleaded with stakeholders to offer the kind of support that, will allow some of the talent that reside in the Caribbean to emerge on the world stage.

He spoke of a Trinidadian racer and his own son Calvin as being among the talent racers who’ve already shown the kind ability which could make the people of the Caribbean proud.

He, however, reminded all present that it will take substantial funding from all relevant stakeholders to take them to the next level.

Representatives of the countries that competed all echoed similar sentiments about how important it is to ensure that the sport continues to grow and also agreed that the past weekend was a great one for the sport and people in the Diaspora.

Headlining the top individual performances were Jamaica’s Doug Gore, who regained the Group 4 regional title and Guyana’s Matthew Vieira, who captured the Superbike crown ahead of Cousin Elliott Vieira.

Among the other top performers who were rewarded was Barbados’ Mark Thompson winner of the Group 2 Class, Trinidad and Tobago’s Paul Vieira, who totally dominated the Group 3 Division and Barbados’ Mark Maloney in the Group 4 (2wd) Class.

In the race for the Country title, Trinidad and Tobago amassed a whopping 1481.5 points to relegate Barbados into second place on 688.5; Guyana third with 648.5; Jamaica fourth on 492; Cayman Islands fifth with 60 and CAMS / USA in the cellar on 15.

In the Superbike category, Guyana led with 647 points followed by T&T on 169, Jamaica with 160 and Barbados on 133.

Meanwhile, 2015 Group 4 champion Kristian Jeffrey finished runner-up to Gore after astounding fans with his daredevilry, winning both races in thrilling fashion.

The 2017 season will start as usual in Jamaica.