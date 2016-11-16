Bandit captured in high-speed chase ID’d as man who shot auto dealer

One of the three men captured during Monday’s high speed chase in Georgetown has been positively identified as the bandit who shot and robbed B.M Soat Auto Dealer Rameez Mohamed on October 25, 2016, at Croal

Street, Stabroek.

This is according to a police release. Kaieteur News understands that the suspect is from Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara.

Mohamed was standing in front of his Croal Street business place last month when the suspect, who was on a motorcycle, approached him and shot him in his left leg before grabbing a bag with money. The same suspect was reportedly detained in 2011 with an unlicensed firearm. At the time, he was fleeing from police on a motorcycle when he crashed into a car in the vicinity of Cemetery Road.

Police reportedly found a .38 revolver and six matching rounds on the suspect while taking him to hospital. Kaieteur News found no report of him being charged.

Police have confirmed that one of his two alleged accomplices is a former tactical Services Unit (TSU) rank, who “illegally withdrew” from the Guyana Police Force last May.

Police have placed the three suspects on identification parades to ascertain if they are linked to other crimes.

The men were captured on Monday when two police ranks on motorcycles chased down a car in which they were travelling.

The vehicle ended up in a ditch at Lamaha and Republic Streets in Newtown.

Police said that a 9mm Taurus pistol along with 10 live rounds was found in the silver-grey Toyota Premio which bore the fake registration number, HB 7412. The original number plate is HC 7294.

Police found a number of other fake number plates in the vehicle.

According to a police statement, about 11:30hrs on Monday, information was received that some men in a car were planning to rob a gas station and soon after a heavily-tinted vehicle fitting the description given was seen.

On seeing the police, the driver reportedly accelerated and eventually led the police on a high speed chase in Georgetown. The chase ended when the suspects drove into the ditch.

The trio, two of whom are brothers, all hail from the East Coast of Demerara, the police statement said.

According to information received by Kaieteur News, the three men were heading up Camp Street in the heavily-tinted motor car but when they spotted the cops, they started reversing along a one-way street.

The two cops, from Impact Base, observed this and reportedly spotted also that the edge of the car’s number plate was raised a little, with part of a digit showing.

They subsequently trailed the car and eventually arrested the trio.