Ulric Harris dethrones Ruby Cummings to reclaim goodwill trophy

The competitive nature of the tournament was once again apparent when several scrabble affiliates convened at the Murray’s residence, Nandy Park ECD, for another gripping session last Sunday evening.
After five rounds of keen duels, veteran player, Ulric Harris proved that he is still a force to be reckoned with when he defied an early loss to Carlton Murray to chalk up 4 crucial points and a positive spread of 78 to relieve defending champion, Ruby Cummings, of the Goodwill Trophy when that tournament was contested. Harris also defeated Michael Benjamin (84), Maurice Munru (9), Yvonne Murray (11) and Cummings (39).
Carlton Murray was also in ripping form but he suffered a massive first round loss to Cummings (-250) that proved to be damaging and decisive in the end. He repaired that damage with wins against Yvonne Murray (48), Munru (68), Benjamin (77) and Harris (69). While he caught up with Harris on points, the first round loss had damaged his chances of procuring a decent spread and he finished with a meager spread of 12.
The players are contemplating one other tournament before the year is through but are still to decide on a date; this will be revealed soon. Meanwhile, the executives of the Guyana Association of Scrabble Players (GASP) will convene for their usual practice sessions at the Herdsmanston Lodge this and every Thursday evening from 17:00hrs.

