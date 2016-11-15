Team Jaipaul Suknanan & Joaan Deo win GYCANAM 2nd annual Golf Tourney

The golfers were keen for this second successive GYCANAM tournament, so named because of the Guyanese sponsors from three countries involved, Canada and the United States of America, with compatriots from Guyana,

as they teed off at 10:00 a.m. Sunday last.

The tournament was a partners’ tournament, played over 12 holes. The handicap used for each group was 1/2 of the combined handicap of the two players that formed the group. There were 12 groups or teams of two at tee-off time.

Jaipaul Suknanan (36/3) & Joaan Deo (31/11) giving a combined (67/14) were the best. In 2nd place was team – father and son – Fazil Haniff (35/7) & Richard Haniff (33/5) – a team score of (68/12), while 3rd place had 3 teams contesting with a combined net of 70! Since prizes were awarded only up to 4th place, the third net-70 team received an un-prized 5th position. 3rd place winners were team Mike Gayadin (35/6) & Hilbert Shields (35/8) who combined (70/14), while 4th place winners were team Mike Mangal (36/5) & Brian Hackett (34/10). In 5th place was team Mohanlall Dinanauth (33/4) & Deanand Bissessar (37/14). Nearest to The Pin was won by Joaan Deo, while Richard Haniff won the Longest Drive.

Patrick Prashad, Hilbert Shields, Jaipaul Suknanan, Roger Rajkumar, Ray Ramroop, all part of this year’s sponsorship, spoke well about the tournament and hoped that the tournament will continue definitely to be an annual one. Mr Shields added comments for improvement of the performance and relationship of caddies with golfers, including caddies being more responsible in observing golfers play and scores. President Oncar Ramroop endorsed the comments of Mr Shields and looked forward to the annual continuation of the tournament.