Team Jaipaul Suknanan & Joaan Deo win GYCANAM 2nd annual Golf Tourney

Latest update November 15th, 2016 12:55 AM
The golfers were keen for this second successive GYCANAM tournament, so named because of the Guyanese sponsors from three countries involved, Canada and the United States of America, with compatriots from Guyana,
as they teed off at 10:00 a.m. Sunday last.
The tournament was a partners’ tournament, played over 12 holes. The handicap used for each group was 1/2 of the combined handicap of the two players that formed the group. There were 12 groups or teams of two at tee-off time.
Jaipaul Suknanan (36/3) & Joaan Deo (31/11) giving a combined (67/14) were the best. In 2nd place was team – father and son – Fazil Haniff (35/7) & Richard Haniff (33/5) – a team score of (68/12), while 3rd place had 3 teams contesting with a combined net of 70! Since prizes were awarded only up to 4th place, the third net-70 team received an un-prized 5th position. 3rd place winners were team Mike Gayadin (35/6) & Hilbert Shields (35/8) who combined (70/14), while 4th place winners were team Mike Mangal (36/5) & Brian Hackett (34/10). In 5th place was team Mohanlall Dinanauth (33/4) & Deanand Bissessar (37/14). Nearest to The Pin was won by Joaan Deo, while Richard Haniff won the Longest Drive.
Patrick Prashad, Hilbert Shields, Jaipaul Suknanan, Roger Rajkumar, Ray Ramroop, all part of this year’s sponsorship, spoke well about the tournament and hoped that the tournament will continue definitely to be an annual one. Mr Shields added comments for improvement of the performance and relationship of caddies with golfers, including caddies being more responsible in observing golfers play and scores. President Oncar Ramroop endorsed the comments of Mr Shields and looked forward to the annual continuation of the tournament.
Nov 15, 2016Permaul claims 8-Wkt haul as stingless Scorpions lose in fading light Since the Guyana Jaguars shock defeat to Barbados in 2014, falling three runs short of a meager 69 to win at Providence, they...
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
There are little things that go unheeded that tell you about the nature of power-holders. There are little invisible,... more
The government proposes to spend US$245,000 to stem the crisis in mathematics. This is unbelievably true! The government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States of America,... more
The past week was full of talking points, none more than the shocking results of the elections in the United States.... more