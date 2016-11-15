Regal notched consecutive victories

Latest update November 15th, 2016 12:55 AM
Regal Masters recorded consecutive victories when the Regal Sports T20 Softball tournament
continued on Sunday at Gandhi Youth Organisation ground.
Regal Masters defeated Ariel by nine wickets. Ariel were bowled out for 143 in 17.3 overs, batting first. Mohamed Rafeek struck 47, while Peter Persaud made 27 and R. Jaikarran 27; Eon Abel snared 4-33 and Tony Singh 2-22. Abel then blasted 10 fours and three sixes in scoring an unbeaten 78 as Regal responded with 144-1 in 14.5 overs. Fazleem Mohamed got 30 and Mahendra Arjune 25.
Regal overcame Savage by five wickets. Savage managed 170-3 taking first strike. Seeraj Bheemsain struck 59 while Patrick Khan contributed 48 and Randolph Pereira 42. Abel had 2-42. Regal replied with 177-5 in 19.3 overs. Mohamed stroked 53 while Abel slammed 46, Afzal Haniff 23 not out and Mahendra Arjune 21. Pereira and Bheemsain picked up two wickets each.
Nov 15, 2016Permaul claims 8-Wkt haul as stingless Scorpions lose in fading light Since the Guyana Jaguars shock defeat to Barbados in 2014, falling three runs short of a meager 69 to win at Providence, they...
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
There are little things that go unheeded that tell you about the nature of power-holders. There are little invisible,... more
The government proposes to spend US$245,000 to stem the crisis in mathematics. This is unbelievably true! The government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States of America,... more
The past week was full of talking points, none more than the shocking results of the elections in the United States.... more