Regal notched consecutive victories

Regal Masters recorded consecutive victories when the Regal Sports T20 Softball tournament

continued on Sunday at Gandhi Youth Organisation ground.
Regal Masters defeated Ariel by nine wickets. Ariel were bowled out for 143 in 17.3 overs, batting first. Mohamed Rafeek struck 47, while Peter Persaud made 27 and R. Jaikarran 27; Eon Abel snared 4-33 and Tony Singh 2-22. Abel then blasted 10 fours and three sixes in scoring an unbeaten 78 as Regal responded with 144-1 in 14.5 overs. Fazleem Mohamed got 30 and Mahendra Arjune 25.
Regal overcame Savage by five wickets. Savage managed 170-3 taking first strike. Seeraj Bheemsain struck 59 while Patrick Khan contributed 48 and Randolph Pereira 42. Abel had 2-42. Regal replied with 177-5 in 19.3 overs. Mohamed stroked 53 while Abel slammed 46, Afzal Haniff 23 not out and Mahendra Arjune 21. Pereira and Bheemsain picked up two wickets each.

