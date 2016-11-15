PPP to host 31st Congress…Party structure and unity to be primary focus

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), after a demoralizing loss at the May 2015 General Elections, is now gearing up to host its 31st Congress, and the question being asked is if the party’s supporters will witness any significant changes in the hierarchy.

The election was deemed as an “historical” one which saw the Party demitting office after some 23 years of stewardship.

Current Leader Bharrat Jagdeo; former Housing Minister Irfaan Ali; the former Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Frank Anthony; and the former Legal Affairs Minister and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, are all seen as front runners during this important Congress.

During a Press Conference hosted at the Party’s Headquarters in Robb Street Georgetown, PPP/C Member of Parliament, Zulfikar Mustapha, said that emphasis will be placed on strengthening the Party’s structure and unity as the party seeks to provide “sound, consistent, steady and reliable leadership and to continue to work towards improving the quality of lives of all Guyanese.”

He added that the delegates and observers will examine the Coalition Government’s stewardship thus far, initiate discussions, and make recommendations to the Party on the way forward.

The Congress will be held under the theme: “Strengthen the Party, Defend Democracy, Onward to Victory” and will be hosted at the Cotton Field Secondary School in Essequibo from December 17th to December 19, 2016.

Ongoing preparations, the MP said, have intensified as the Party ramps up its activities which will bring together delegates and observers from all ten Administrative Regions. He added that a number of overseas groups are expected to grace the occasion.

Mustapha expounded that the Congress will provide for a comprehensive overview of the Party’s performance since the last Congress, and outline a strategic direction in keeping with the Party’s Programme and Guyana’s present social, political and economic situation.

“This body is meeting weekly as the momentum intensifies and reports regularly to the Executive Committee of the Party. At the level of the Party, groups across the country are in the process of preparing motions and resolutions, initiating fund-raising activities, and identifying delegates, observers and nominees to contest the elections to the Central Committee of the Party. All logistical arrangements are well on stream.” Mustapha said.

The MP stated that at the local level, the party’s members are well advanced in their preparation and the mood of the people in Essequibo is very high as they prepare to host the event.

“The Highlight of our Congress will be the Central Committee’s Report to be presented by the Party’s General-Secretary, Comrade Clement Rohee, address by the Opposition Leader and elections to the Central Committee of the PPP.”