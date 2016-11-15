NSC donates sports gear to UG’s Tain campus

Latest update November 15th, 2016 12:55 AM

GINA, GUYANA, – The National Sports Commission (NSC), donated sports equipment to the University of Guyana’s, Tain Campus’ Sports Department.
A basketball backboard, a table tennis board, table tennis racquets and balls, a volleyball net and volleyballs were some of the gear presented to the Region Six department of the university.
Director of Sports, Christopher Jones told the Government Information Agency (GINA) that the initiative is in keeping with the Government’s mandate to spread sports among schools.
The request for these sport gear emanated from the Tain Campus. Ryan Sukhu, the Sport Coordinator expressed his gratitude to the NSC for the donation.
“Students were unable to participate in sport activity due to lack of equipment and training material,” Sukhu noted. He said he is overjoyed that both Tain and John’s campuses can benefit from the use of the donation.

