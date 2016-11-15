NPG PACKAGING & PLASTIC INC/UCCA 20/20…No. 70 A whip No. 48 Challengers in final to claim title

– No 69 Vikings finish third

No 70 A whipped No 48 Challengers’ by 90 runs to become champion of the NPG Packaging and Plastic Incorporated /UCCA 20/20 cricket competition which was played for teams in the Upper Corentyne/Black Bush area

on Sunday last at the No70 Ground.

No 48 won the toss and put No 70 A into bat. The host made full use of the opportunity and rattled up 201 for 5 in the allotment of 20 overs. They were led by a fine opening stand of 122 by the Yacoob brothers, Ryan and Naeem Yacoob who scored 55 each. Ryan for his part stroked 3×6, 4×4, while Naeem hammered 8×4. Chris Bowlers contributed 32(3×4, 1×6) and Thameshwar Ramoutar 31(2×6, 3×4). Bowling for the Challengers Tameshwar Persaud and Balram Samaroo took 2 wickets each, while Munesh Lalu picked up one.

No 48 Challengers in reply to the big score made by the host, fell for 111 in 14.2 overs with Laloo returning to strike 56( 4×6, 3×4), Persaud made 21(2×4) and R. Ameer 12(2×6).

Bowling for No 70 A, there were three wickets each for Ramoutar and Naeem Yacoob, Chris Bowlers supported with 2, while there was one for O. Khemraj.

In the third place playoff, No 69 Vikings walloped Yakusari Caribs by eight wickets in a high scoring game. The Caribs won the toss and elected to bat and made a decent 184-4 of their allotment of overs. Naipaul Ayana led the way with a cameo 106(8×6, 7×4) with Ramesh Ayana making19.

Bowling for No 69 Vikings, there was one wicket each for Steve Rambarrat, Viendra Gooniah, Krisna Narindatt and Sachin Ramrattan.

In reply, No 69 galloped to 185-2 in just 14.3 overs. They were led by a magnificent opening partnership of 134 between the hard hitting Steve Embrack and Viendra Gooniah. Embrack led the way with a swashbuckling 94 which included 11×6 and 4×4. Gooniah made 35(3×4), Krishna Narindatt (3×4, 2×6), while Krisna Narindat was 27 not out.

Bowling for Yakusari Caribs, Ayana and R. Budnauth took one wicket each.

At the presentation ceremony which followed immediately after, Naeem Yacoob of No 70 A was named the man of the match in the finals. Steve Embrack was the man of the match in the third place play off. No70 A for their win collected $100,000 and the NPG Packaging and Plastic Incorporated Trophy. The second, third and fourth place teams collected $30,000, $20,000 and $10,000 and trophies respectively.

The UCCA expressed thanks to Surendra Ganesh, Proprietor of NPG Packaging & Plastic Inc of Wellington Park, Corentyne, Berbice and a part of the Nanad Persaud Group Of Companies for sponsoring the competition.

Apart from Ganesh, CEO of the Nanad Persaud Group of Companies Mr Mohendra Persaud and Secretary of The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Angela Haniff were in attendance.

The competition, which featured 21 teams, was played in four zones with the teams playing each other on a home and away basis with the top two teams from each zone advancing to the knock out stage. A total of 98 matches were played. (Samuel Whyte)