North Georgetown threatens Linden’s historical bid at Nationals

North Georgetown will make an attempt to prevent Linden from becoming the most successful team at the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships, which is set to begin next

Fourteen-time National Schools’ Champs, North Georgetown gracefully accepts their runner-up status last year at the National Stadium. The Georgetown team will enter a colossal battle against Linden again next week in the 2016 Championships.

Monday at two venues.
The Swimming and Cycling competitions of the 2016 Schools’ Championships will be hosted on Monday simultaneously at the National Aquatics Centre and National Park respectively while the Track and Field contest begins on Tuesday at the National Stadium, Providence.
Following the completion of two of the three competitions on Monday, there is no doubt that the usual battle for supremacy will be reduced to North Georgetown, District 11 against defending overall champions, Upper Demerara/Kwakwani, District 10, or Linden.
Both teams are eying a chance at becoming the most dominant team in the 56-year history of the nation-wide Championships. The two dynasties are tied on 14 overall titles apiece with a win this year for either team scripting it in the annals of history.
Whether North Georgetown or Linden win the overall Championship Trophy this year, the team will have the bragging rights after being labelled the team with the most titles at the longest running schools’ sport event in Guyana’s history.
There are a few other Districts that often pose a threat because they manage to pick up wins in the cycling and swimming competitions, but the overall title is usually decided on the athletics track. Those teams include Corentyne, West Demerara and South Georgetown.
But when the dust settles, all are usually on the two powerhouse squads who have continuously over the years battled for supremacy. In 2008, North Georgetown threatened to bury Linden with an interesting ‘Rest in Peace’ designed coffin as a prop during the march past.
Former national sprinter and journalist, Treiston Joseph has asserted that the purple and white wearing North Georgetown is almost guaranteed the swimming championships, which will give them some momentum and an edge going into the track and field championships.
Joseph, who is a former North Georgetown champion athlete, added that with the races for the cycling championship switching from grass to strictly road cycling, North Georgetown might just have the advantage over Linden in a familiar territory.
However, he said that the top junior cyclists in the country from both Districts are familiar with the National Park because there is where they often compete.
“With North Georgetown boasting sprint ace Kenisha Phillips along with the likes of Claudrice McKoy and Samuel Lynch in the varying categories, it almost guarantees that championship will come down to the teacher’s championship,” he added.
Joseph believes that North Georgetown is looking strong in every aspect of the competition and is the one team likely to threaten the title defence of Linden. Whichever way it goes, Joseph said the battle in the Schools’ Championships this year among the two most successful teams will be a humdinger next week.

