Mohamed guides Everest to huge victory, MYO beat GNIC SC

A fine all-round performance by Saheed Mohamed guided Everest Cricket Club to a 151-run victory

Irfan Ali (left) and Kishan Persaud

over Sophia, while Mulsim Youth Organisation defeated GNIC SC by 45 runs when the Georgetown Cricket Association New Building Society second division 40-over tournament continued on Sunday.
Mohamed struck a fluent 131 as host Everest rattled up 282-8 after they decided to bat. Khemraj Ramdeen got 47 and Randy Dhanraj 21; T. Liverpool bagged 4-61 from seven overs. Mohamed then returned to grab 5-22 from eight overs as Sophia were sent packing for 131 in reply. Left arm spinner Javed Rasheed had 3-12 and Bhaskar Yadram 2-30; G. Thompson made 44.
At MYO, the home team defeated GNIC SC by 45 runs. MYO batted first and posted 197 all out in 28.3 overs. Irfan Ali struck 67; Kishan Persaud made 45 and D. Thomas 15. Spinner Ryan Shun grabbed 5-37 while Dwayne Dick took 4-25.
GNIC SC were bowled out for 149 in 23.3 overs in reply. R. Murriel scored 30, Mark Nicholson 25, Shun and Dick 19 each. Shafeek Ishmeal bagged 4-20 and Thomas 4-30.
At GDF, the host gained a walk over form Third Class. (Zaheer Mohamed)

