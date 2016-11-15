Mohamed guides Everest to huge victory, MYO beat GNIC SC

Latest update November 15th, 2016 12:55 AM
A fine all-round performance by Saheed Mohamed guided Everest Cricket Club to a 151-run victory
over Sophia, while Mulsim Youth Organisation defeated GNIC SC by 45 runs when the Georgetown Cricket Association New Building Society second division 40-over tournament continued on Sunday.
Mohamed struck a fluent 131 as host Everest rattled up 282-8 after they decided to bat. Khemraj Ramdeen got 47 and Randy Dhanraj 21; T. Liverpool bagged 4-61 from seven overs. Mohamed then returned to grab 5-22 from eight overs as Sophia were sent packing for 131 in reply. Left arm spinner Javed Rasheed had 3-12 and Bhaskar Yadram 2-30; G. Thompson made 44.
At MYO, the home team defeated GNIC SC by 45 runs. MYO batted first and posted 197 all out in 28.3 overs. Irfan Ali struck 67; Kishan Persaud made 45 and D. Thomas 15. Spinner Ryan Shun grabbed 5-37 while Dwayne Dick took 4-25.
GNIC SC were bowled out for 149 in 23.3 overs in reply. R. Murriel scored 30, Mark Nicholson 25, Shun and Dick 19 each. Shafeek Ishmeal bagged 4-20 and Thomas 4-30.
At GDF, the host gained a walk over form Third Class. (Zaheer Mohamed)
