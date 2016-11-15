Latest update November 15th, 2016 12:55 AM

Miner, lover stab each other to death at Kamarang

Nov 15, 2016

In a bizarre incident at Ekereku Hill top, Kamarang, a miner and his partner are both dead after viciously stabbing each other during a row on Sunday at their business premises.

Flashback: Selima Norton, called ‘Shelly’ reaction to her grand-daughter’s murder in October 2015

Police identified the victims as Selima Norton, 45, called Shelly’ of New Providence Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, and Kurt Reynolds, 37, of Silverballi Street, Meadow Brook Gardens.
Police reportedly found Norton’s mutilated body at the scene, while Reynolds, who was still alive, lay nearby with two stab wounds to his abdomen.
The father of four succumbed as ranks were attempting to transport him out of the area for medical treatment.
A blood-stained knife was recovered at the scene.
A police source said that the dying man claimed that he and Norton had quarreled after they both accused each other of infidelity. He alleged that Norton stabbed him, but he managed to use the same weapon to wound her.
But according to a press release, Reynolds and Norton who were operating a business at Ekereku had an argument over Reynolds’ alleged mismanagement of their business.
The argument escalated and it is alleged that Norton armed herself with a knife and stabbed Reynolds twice to the abdomen and left foot.
Reynolds then allegedly took the weapon and stabbed Norton multiple times about her body, after which they both collapsed some distance apart and bled to death.
Reynolds was reportedly still alive when ranks from the Ekereku Police Station, who travelled to the area by boat and All Terrain Vehicle, arrived some 30 minutes later.
The bodies are presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting post mortem examinations, later this week.
A source close to Reynolds’ family said that the miner had been working in the interior for at least seven years. A source said that he and Norton started a relationship about a year ago.
The slain woman is the same Shelly Norton who narrowly escaped death in October, 2015, when her jilted partner shot and killed her one-year-old granddaughter, Arian Gill, and wounded Norton’s 12-year-old daughter, Ashley Wellington.
The attack occurred at the woman’s Annandale, East Coast Demerara residence.
The alleged killer, former Guyana Defence Force rank Marc Angoy, has since been charged with the killing.

