Leitch hits half century as GPF overcome NYPD

A fine half century by Kevin Leitch led the Guyana Police Force to a 61-run victory over the New

York Police Department when the teams collided in a T20 fixture on Sunday at Eve Leary.

Leitch struck a polished 51 and got support from Kenton Grumble who made 39, Nigel Reddy 33, Gribon Grant 31 and Trevor Benn 27 as GPF posted 212-9, batting first. S. Manoj had 3-51. NYPD managed 151-7 in reply. M. Riam scored 34 not out, M. Conner 32 and D. Tazz 25; Grumble snared 4-8.

The game was the last of two played in memory of the late Randolph Holder a former member of the NYPD who was killed in October 2015.