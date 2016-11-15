Leitch hits half century as GPF overcome NYPD

Latest update November 15th, 2016 12:55 AM
A fine half century by Kevin Leitch led the Guyana Police Force to a 61-run victory over the New
York Police Department when the teams collided in a T20 fixture on Sunday at Eve Leary.
Leitch struck a polished 51 and got support from Kenton Grumble who made 39, Nigel Reddy 33, Gribon Grant 31 and Trevor Benn 27 as GPF posted 212-9, batting first. S. Manoj had 3-51. NYPD managed 151-7 in reply. M. Riam scored 34 not out, M. Conner 32 and D. Tazz 25; Grumble snared 4-8.
The game was the last of two played in memory of the late Randolph Holder a former member of the NYPD who was killed in October 2015.
Nov 15, 2016Permaul claims 8-Wkt haul as stingless Scorpions lose in fading light Since the Guyana Jaguars shock defeat to Barbados in 2014, falling three runs short of a meager 69 to win at Providence, they...
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
There are little things that go unheeded that tell you about the nature of power-holders. There are little invisible,... more
The government proposes to spend US$245,000 to stem the crisis in mathematics. This is unbelievably true! The government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States of America,... more
The past week was full of talking points, none more than the shocking results of the elections in the United States.... more