Ex-cop, two others arrested after high speed chase

– Gun, ammunition found in heavily-tinted car with fake number plates

Two cops on a motorcycle yesterday chased down a “suspicious” car and later arrested one of their former colleagues and two other men after the vehicle they were travelling in, ended up in a ditch at Lamaha and Republic Streets in Newtown.

According to Calvin Brutus, ‘A’ Division Commander (acting), a 9mm Taurus pistol along with 10 live rounds was found in the silver-grey Toyota Premio which bore the fake registration number, HB 7412. The original number plate is HC 7294.

Police found a number of other fake number plates in the vehicle.

According to a police statement, about 11:30hr, information was received that some men in a car were planning to rob a gas station and soon after a heavily tinted vehicle fitting the description given was seen.

“…and the driver of the car on seeing the police vehicle reportedly accelerated and eventually led the police on a high speed chase in Georgetown and which came to a halt after it ended up into a ditch at Lamaha and Republic Streets.”

The trio, two of whom are brothers, all hailed from the East Coast of Demerara, the police statement said.

According to information received by Kaieteur News, the three men were heading up Camp Street in the heavily-tinted motor car but when they spotted the cops, they started reversing along a one-way street.

The two cops, from Impact Base, observed this and reportedly spotted also that the edge of the car’s number plate was raised a little, with part of a digit showing.

Suspecting that something was fishy, they started following the car.

Kaieteur News was told that the car raced through several streets in the city before it ended up in the Newtown ditch, where the motorcycle cops caught up with the occupants.

Police backup was quickly on the scene and the three men were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, residents of Newtown praised the two motorcycle cops.

According to reports, during a search of the car, police recovered a loaded handgun. They also made a disturbing discovery. Over the plates, they found a sticker with different registration numbers.

In recent weeks, police have been under pressure following a spate of armed robberies and home invasions on business persons and citizens.

There have been a number of breakthroughs, but citizens have been growing impatient.

Over the weekend, the administration announced that it is calling out the Joint Services – army and police – to place them in areas considered to be hot spots for criminal activity.

Recent coordinated searches in prisons in the city and Berbice unearthed weapons, cell phones, marijuana and even a tattoo machine.