Don’t believe nutten Rohee seh, he does lie baad

Is better you shut yuh mouth and leh people believe you stupid that fuh open it and remove all doubt. Is not dem boys seh suh; is old people.
Some people been in Rohee house. Dem walk in like family and come out drunk. And Rohee tell de nation how bandits been in ee house. At first people, including some of ee neighbah did believe was bandits.
Is when de police start question de maid then dem realize wasn’t bandits. Was Rohee people. De police ask dem how de gate open, how de backdoor open and how Rohee people rent de car de same time de backdoor, front door, de gate lef open and even de bedroom door.
He tell dem reporter he wasn’t home; he was standing next door to Metropole wid a bicycle.
Dem boys don’t believe him. He does lie baad.
Dem boys remember he did tell a whole press conference how dem boys did throw grenade pun demself.
Is not only Rohee people ain’t believe. De man wha sit in that chair at Freedom House before Rohee, Donald de Dumb is another unbelievable dummy.
He and de Rat seh dem spend US$200 million fuh build de Skeldon Plant. Donald was a director on Guysuco board fuh all de years. This plant never kick off—not under de Rat, nor him.
Yet this man want tell this nation that de new govt bruck up de plant in 17 months and want Guyana believe that.
And talking bout believe—dem boys observe when Seeall nah deh round de country does run smooth. Nutten don’t happen. As soon as he set he foot back is a spate of robberies and criminal activities. Is like dem criminal challenging him.
Dem boys seh he is bad fuh de populace. He is becoming a disease. Dem boys know he gun get upset because ee don’t like people who talk de truth about him.
Talk half and wait fuh hear more stupidness coming out from de mouth of dem losers.
