Dey shines in Flying Ace Cycle Club 2016 track attack event

The up and coming Curtis Dey of the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) was in top form as he rode unbeaten for the day to be crowned the top cyclist on show when the FACC successfully held its fourth annual track attack cycle race

meet on Sunday at the Rose hall Community Center Ground.

Dey was in ripping form as he rode away with the Devil Take the Hindmost, the Unknown distance and the 20 lap’s events.

The day’s activity was intense and very competitive with a number of cyclists putting in outstanding performance.

Zaman Khan of the FACC had things his way in the juvenile category with Rokel Gordon the runner up.

On the distaff side up and coming Shenica Teixeira of the FACC was the top female on show.

There were also BMX, athletics, football, softball cricket and volleyball during the day.

A number of the participants who are presently preparing for the national school athletics, championship in Georgetown used the opportunity to warm up by putting in some good performances during the day.

The top performers received cash and trophies. The coordinator was cycle coach Randolph Roberts.

Roberts stated that he was pleased that he was able to give the athletes an opportunity to compete a few days before the National Schools Athletic Championships.

Among the sponsors were Furniture World of New Amsterdam, First Impression Hotel of Hampshire Corentyne, Berbice, Ming’s Optical, Hand in Hand, Fix It Electronics Establishment, A. Ally and Sons, Mara And Sons Business establishment, Payless Variety Store, Lewis and Sons and Water Chris Hotel.

The event was well coordinated by coach Randolph Roberts with assistance from club member Eli Hazel. (Samuel Whyte)