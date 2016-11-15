Latest update November 15th, 2016 12:55 AM

Alleged serial robber, girlfriend appear in court

– Prime suspect accused of targeting East Coast gas stations, supermarkets
An alleged serial robber and his girlfriend were yesterday charged in connection with a spate of robberies at gas stations and supermarkets on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) between last month and most recently, last Friday.
Uriel Mentore, 26, of 86 Nelson Street, Mocha/Arcadia, East Bank Demerara, was charged with five counts of robbery under-arms and one count of attempted robbery.
It is alleged that between October 19 and November 11, last, he robbed Shivo’s Supermarket at Non Pareil, ECD; Wisdom Supermarket, Vryheid’s Lust, ECD; R. Prashad’s Service Station, Mon Repos, Railway Embankment, ECD; Shell Gas Station, Ogle, ECD and Viscom Electronics at Mon Repos Public Road, ECD.
It is also alleged that he attempted to rob Daily Supermarket, Enterprise, ECD.
Mentore was not required to plead to the indictable charges when he made an appearance before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court. He will return to court next month.
Police said that the accused was nabbed after robbing the electronic store. He allegedly made off with over $3.3M in cash and other valuables.
According to police, the motorcycle and two full-faced protective helmets allegedly used during the commission of the crimes are in police custody.
The man’s girlfriend, Fiona Smith, 24, a barrack labourer of 8 Paradise, ECD was indicted for receiving stolen articles, property of Viscom Electronics.
She pleaded not guilty and was placed on $35,000 bail.
Smith will make her next court appearance on December 7, at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

