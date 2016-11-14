West Berbice Chamber of Commerce donates to fire victims

The West Berbice Chamber of Industry and Commerce recently made a monetary donation to Roopchand Hemraj, and his wife, Devi Hemraj whose home was recently destroyed by fire.

Roopchand, a labourer, and Devi a housewife, reside at Lot 75 Lesbeholden North, Black Bush Polder. They have three children, aged nine, 19 months and three months.

The donation was a joint undertaking between the Chamber, businesses and other organizations who responded to the call by the family.

Among them were Greens Massive, Big B Restaurant, Silver Lining Auto Rental, Ricky Moore Fish Depot and the Port Mourant Cricket Club.

The presentation was made at the West Berbice Chamber, Calvacade of Sports and Fund Day held at the Blairmont Community Centre last week Sunday.

The family is pleading with the public and anyone willing to assist them to rebuild their home.

Persons desirous of assisting the Hemraj family can call 687- 0498 or 653-6523.

The Chamber is also calling for enhanced firefighting capabilities by the Guyana Fire Service and better crime fighting initiatives by the Guyana Police Force. This call has been made due to the recent increase in criminal activity.

The WBCIC is also displeased with recent pronouncements made by President David Granger on the limitation of firearms to business owners and believes that the notion should be reviewed.