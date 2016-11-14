Victory Int’l and Project Life continues to serve Guyana

Victory International, the North Carolina United Stated based non-profit organization, represented by Dr. Mark S. Vasconcellos and Pastor Andrew Joel Beckham, has returned to Guyana.

The North Carolina team received a warm welcome to Guyana by the local non-profit group, Project Life. Mr. Vibert Parvatan, Chairman of Project Life, and Vice-Chairman, Ambassador Rudy Collins, are the local directors. During this visit, Project Life facilitated many activities and programmes for the team.

Dr. Vasconcellos and Pastor Beckham were present to support the Guyana Relief Council 2016 luncheon, which was held at the Pegasus Hotel. At the forum, Project Life’s Chairman, Mr. Parvatan, gave the keynote address on the challenges to humanity in this modern age.

The visiting team has placed continuous focus on the well-being of all Guyanese through the promotion of good health care in Guyana. To further this cause, Dr. Vasconcellos and Pastor Beckham participated in the Dental Health March in celebration of National Month for Oral Health Awareness.

The event was attended by Public Health Minister Dr. George Norton, and Junior Minister, Dr. Karen Cummings. Dr. Vasconcellos offered the Christian Prayer invocation at the event.

Additional activities by the NC team included a visit to the Lusignan Prison (E.C.D.), where the inmates were advised not to let their present circumstances determine their future. The team also visited Lodge Secondary School and focused on oral hygiene. They also paid a visit to the children of the Joshua House.

Dr. Vasconcellos and Pastor Beckham were also guests of Mr. Naim Chan’s TV programme, Good Morning Guyana, where they shared their itinerary and invited Guyanese pastors and church leaders to attend a theological conference in Buxton. Pastors from a number of churches received theological training on Christian doctrine, Christian mentorship, and Biblical Counselling.

The NC team was invited as honorary guests by Mr. Vibert Parvatan to attend the local St. John Association Brigade (St. John Ambulance Brigade) meeting for an educational session where the Brigade Members were lectured on the subject of Etiquette. Dr. Vasconcellos and Pastor Joel Beckham presented prizes on behalf of Project Life. The NC team also visited the Palms, where they distributed toothbrushes and a set of Bodylastics Bands. A message of encouragement from the Gospel according to Mark was provided by Dr. Vasconcellos, which was met with much enthusiasm and interaction by the residents. Finally, the visiting team was given a tour of the University of Guyana by the local Rotaract Director of Community Services.

Last year, Project Life distributed over two thousand five hundred pairs of footwear to several organizations. Earlier this year, Project Life provided reading glasses and toothbrushes to hundreds of Guyanese and covered many of the homes for the elderly and charitable organizations.

All services provided by Victory International and Project Life are free of charge. The NC team is preparing to return to Guyana in the Spring of 2017.

The Rotary Club of Georgetown is the beneficiary of donation from Wake Forest Rotary Club of North Carolina.

On November 2, two Rotary International clubs demonstrated its motto: “Service Above Self.” Mrs. Lisa Foster, President of the local Rotary Club of Georgetown, received a flag from Dr. Mark S. Vasconcellos and Mr. Andrew Joel Beckham, Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Wake Forest, North Carolina. The Rotary Club of Georgetown also received hundreds of toothbrushes to distribute to those in need in Guyana.