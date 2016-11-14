Tony’s Auto Spares behind Mohamed’s, New Era Futsal tourney

Tony’s Auto Spares is the latest sponsors to throw support for the New Era, Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tournament which will be played from November 25 with action set for the Mackenzie Hard Court in Linden and running for nine nights, concluding on December 26.

Co-Director of the New Era Entertainment Kenrick Noel visited the business entity Friday and received the support to help a successful staging of the tournament.

Vish, a Sales Representative of Tony’s Auto Spares, presented the sponsorship to Noel during a simple hand over, pledging the company’s continued support.

Game nights are set for November 25 with the opening, followed by action on November 26, December 2, 3, 9, 10, 17, 23 and 26 the grand finale.

The first prize is $400,000 along with trophies and replicas. The second placed team will collect $150,000 and trophy, third $75,000 and trophy and fourth place will get a trophy. Other prizes are on offer for the MVP, Best goalkeeper and Best young player.