The Four Elite Clubs Must Be Commended for their Stance

Dear Sir,

The collective decision taken by reigning champions Slingerz FC; runner-up Alpha United; along with Pele and GFC, towards their non-participation in the 2nd edition of the Stag Elite League is indeed commendable, that until and unless the GFF executive goes the route of having a competent, efficient and professional individual (s) in place, as an Arbitration to mediate and resolve the ongoing existing impasse. Then at the end of the day, football, the World’s most popular, emotional and largest spectator sport will continue to be the ultimate loser.

A timely reminder editor, to the GFF President, “when the contract/agreement was documented last year, under the stewardship of Mr. Clinton Urling, Chairman, FIFA appointed Normalization Committee, Mr. Wayne Forde, at the time was the President, Fruta Conquerors also an Elite League club. As a consequence, the individual would have or should have had first-hand knowledge of the Elite League’s: rules, regulations, laws, by-laws and statutes. If for some strange reason the GFF President isn’t aware of the existing conditionality, then he is unworthy of the position he now holds.

Suffice it to say that by virtue of expanding the participants to 10 teams, in the 2nd edition of the competition, apart from being vision-less and unprofessional, which is automatic promotion, the expansion also gives credence to “overt politicking” albeit, a likelihood 2 additional votes come next year, when Forde’s 2 years’ term of office come to an end, and he intends to seek re-election.

By the way, why isn’t there 2 votes for all the Elite Clubs, since with relegation, what will be the outcome of the votes for the relegated clubs? Additionally, the expansion is counterproductive to development, wherein the previous agreement places the Elite League as a “pilot project, in an embryonic stage; with 2 additional teams being added at the end of 2 years.

Editor, unless GFF executive is cast in stone, in the mould of ‘Polyphemus’, the one eyed giant, who sees everything for himself and absolutely nothing for no one else, then it is like the proverbial ostrich, with its head buried in the sand. Utilizing constitutional statutes and articulations under the guise of being in conformity with CFU, CONCACAF and FIFA is being simply naïve. The relevant stipulation allows countries to be flexible with rules in some instances to suit its own national club interest. i.e. “yellow cards, in some competitions have a stipulation of receiving 3-5, before the player(s) misses the next match, his team plays”, Internationally, the ruling is 2 yellow cards! Since the demographics and economical circumstances prevailing in Guyana can’t be overlooked, which other country within the CFU, road transport, ground rental and other associated costs in relation to hosting/promoting a double header is that expensive; of which clubs, will be burdened with the responsibility?

This is against the backdrop of the GFF, incurring significant losses at the culmination of the competition’s first edition! Realistically, most clubs do not have the administrative expertise, marketing and promotional strategies to facilitate such an undertaking. At the end of the day, with sport no longer being sport, but rather business, it must make dollars and sense, definitely not cents that is no longer in circulation! What would have been beneficial to the Elite League and the sport by extension, was if the GFF in foresight would have introduced a competition at a tier below involving 14 teams drawn from all the Associations, play a League format over 2 rounds, with the top 2 securing automatic promotion to the Elite League. It would be unfair to amend the rules, without first and foremost involving the relevant stakeholders (club) for their respective input, prior to a draft amendment being circulated, for perusal and comments, which entails a written response forthcoming within a specific time-frame.

What are clubs expected to do after compiling a “budget of expenditure” for the corresponding period/duration of the competition? Is it prudent to grant “automatic promotion” to 2 clubs, after the closure of the Transfer Window, which places them at a significant disadvantage? With both Slingerz FC and Alpha United being the 2 biggest spenders towards securing foreign based players and having expended huge sums, what must they do with the 2 extra players, the specific rule has reduced and who will provide financial compensation?

Respectfully Yours,

Lester Sealey