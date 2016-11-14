Latest update November 14th, 2016 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Security guard struck down while going to pick up wife

Nov 14, 2016 News 0

A security guard attached to the Titans Security Service sustained injuries on Saturday night after he was struck by a minibus in Sophia.
Injured is 42-year-old Desrick Shindel Austin, who resides at Lot 191 B Field Sophia.
According to reports, Austin was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a Route 48 minibus.
He was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
According to the injured man’s sister, Austin left home to pick up his wife and around 22:30 hrs she received a phone call from a friend saying that her brother was involved in an accident and was at the hospital.
She said hospital staff informed her that her brother had sustained injuries to his neck, a fractured jaw and lacerations.

INJURED Austin at home

INJURED Austin at home

She lamented that the staff told the family the X-rays showed no major injuries, so he was discharged and sent away with pain killers.
She continued that when they were taking him home he was unable to walk on his own.
The family is asking why he was not admitted for at least 24 hours before being discharged.
However, Kaieteur News understands that the X-ray machines at the GPHC are out of order.
The minibus driver who hit Austin was reportedly detained.

More in this category

Sports

Macorp 10th Annual Golf Classic…Persauds; Max and Pur, Prashad and Ragnauth take honours

Macorp 10th Annual Golf Classic…Persauds; Max and Pur, Prashad...

Nov 14, 2016

Maybe it’s the name, maybe it’s the interest, promotion and excitement that Macorp Cat – the sole authorized Caterpillar dealer in Guyana–invest in the game, but whatever it is, the Macorp...
Read More
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League…Buxton United, Golden Stars and Mahaica continue winning ways

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17...

Nov 14, 2016

GAPF 2016 activities conclude November 27 with Seniors event

GAPF 2016 activities conclude November 27 with...

Nov 14, 2016

Tony’s Auto Spares behind Mohamed’s, New Era Futsal tourney

Tony’s Auto Spares behind Mohamed’s, New Era...

Nov 14, 2016

The Four Elite Clubs Must Be Commended for their Stance

The Four Elite Clubs Must Be Commended for their...

Nov 14, 2016

Rent-a-Tent hosted Meet and Greet session for racing fans

Rent-a-Tent hosted Meet and Greet session for...

Nov 13, 2016

Jeffrey edges Gore, takes pole for today’s CMRC showdown

Jeffrey edges Gore, takes pole for today’s...

Nov 13, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch