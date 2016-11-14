Security guard struck down while going to pick up wife

A security guard attached to the Titans Security Service sustained injuries on Saturday night after he was struck by a minibus in Sophia.

Injured is 42-year-old Desrick Shindel Austin, who resides at Lot 191 B Field Sophia.

According to reports, Austin was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a Route 48 minibus.

He was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to the injured man’s sister, Austin left home to pick up his wife and around 22:30 hrs she received a phone call from a friend saying that her brother was involved in an accident and was at the hospital.

She said hospital staff informed her that her brother had sustained injuries to his neck, a fractured jaw and lacerations.

She lamented that the staff told the family the X-rays showed no major injuries, so he was discharged and sent away with pain killers.

She continued that when they were taking him home he was unable to walk on his own.

The family is asking why he was not admitted for at least 24 hours before being discharged.

However, Kaieteur News understands that the X-ray machines at the GPHC are out of order.

The minibus driver who hit Austin was reportedly detained.