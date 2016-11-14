New Berbice passport office to be in operation soon

Obtaining a birth, death or marriage certificate may soon be easier as the government moves to complete the digitization of records at the General Registrar’s Office (GRO).

Records at the GRO for the period 1987 to present are to be put in a digital format that would make search and retrieval easier.

The process, which started this year, should be completed soon.

Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix explained that the digitization process will also enable the GRO to secure records for much longer periods and under safer conditions.

For years, there have been numerous complaints about the slow delivery of services by the GRO. Felix assured that the government is working towards the delivery of better service to citizens.

In the meanwhile work is nearing completion on the lower flat of the Central Police Station (CPS) which is being prepared to house an expanded section of the Passport and Immigration office in Berbice.

The APNU/AFC government had promised to expand the various services to the different regions in Guyana. Region 10 has already benefitted. According to Minister Felix, as soon as the rehabilitation work on the building is complete, the various services will be rolled out.