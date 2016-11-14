Latest update November 14th, 2016 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New Berbice passport office to be in operation soon

Nov 14, 2016 News 0

Obtaining a birth, death or marriage certificate may soon be easier as the government moves to complete the digitization of records at the General Registrar’s Office (GRO).
Records at the GRO for the period 1987 to present are to be put in a digital format that would make search and retrieval easier.
The process, which started this year, should be completed soon.
Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix explained that the digitization process will also enable the GRO to secure records for much longer periods and under safer conditions.

Central Police Station, where the office will be located (police station)

Central Police Station, where the office will be located (police station)

For years, there have been numerous complaints about the slow delivery of services by the GRO. Felix assured that the government is working towards the delivery of better service to citizens.
In the meanwhile work is nearing completion on the lower flat of the Central Police Station (CPS) which is being prepared to house an expanded section of the Passport and Immigration office in Berbice.
The APNU/AFC government had promised to expand the various services to the different regions in Guyana. Region 10 has already benefitted. According to Minister Felix, as soon as the rehabilitation work on the building is complete, the various services will be rolled out.

More in this category

Sports

Macorp 10th Annual Golf Classic…Persauds; Max and Pur, Prashad and Ragnauth take honours

Macorp 10th Annual Golf Classic…Persauds; Max and Pur, Prashad...

Nov 14, 2016

Maybe it’s the name, maybe it’s the interest, promotion and excitement that Macorp Cat – the sole authorized Caterpillar dealer in Guyana–invest in the game, but whatever it is, the Macorp...
Read More
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League…Buxton United, Golden Stars and Mahaica continue winning ways

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17...

Nov 14, 2016

GAPF 2016 activities conclude November 27 with Seniors event

GAPF 2016 activities conclude November 27 with...

Nov 14, 2016

Tony’s Auto Spares behind Mohamed’s, New Era Futsal tourney

Tony’s Auto Spares behind Mohamed’s, New Era...

Nov 14, 2016

The Four Elite Clubs Must Be Commended for their Stance

The Four Elite Clubs Must Be Commended for their...

Nov 14, 2016

Rent-a-Tent hosted Meet and Greet session for racing fans

Rent-a-Tent hosted Meet and Greet session for...

Nov 13, 2016

Jeffrey edges Gore, takes pole for today’s CMRC showdown

Jeffrey edges Gore, takes pole for today’s...

Nov 13, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch