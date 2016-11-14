Latest update November 14th, 2016 12:45 AM

Minister Greenidge pays tribute to fallen heroes on Remembrance Day

Nov 14, 2016

Fallen men and women of the armed forces were today honoured at the 2016 Remembrance Day ceremony.
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, performing the functions of the President, together with veterans, members of the Cabinet, the Joint Services, the diplomatic community and a large number of Guyanese gathered at the Cenotaph on Main Street, Georgetown for the ceremony.
Minister Greenidge, in his  statement, recalled those persons, who, through the years have made  personal sacrifices in the continuing struggle for human dignity, social justice and freedom from all forms of oppression.
Greenidge said, “we are forever indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice in the cause of peace and freedom. Their example strengthens our resolve to maintain our efforts for a world at peace with justice, and prosperity for all peoples.”

Greenidge urged the gathering to remember those Guyanese who, since Independence, have made sacrifices for Guyana, and died executing those services.
He acknowledged those working assiduously to defend “our territory and our patrimony throughout our country.”
Participating in a wreath-laying ceremony was Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, members of the Diplomatic Corps and representatives of regional and international bodies and organisations.
Additionally, the ceremony was preceded by prayers from religious leaders of the Christian, Muslim and Hindu faiths and a two-minute silence, during which attendees were encouraged to think or pray “in remembrance of those who made the great sacrifice.”

Another scene from the parade

Another scene from the parade

After the ceremony, Greenidge was given a military salute, during a march past by the Joint Services, and members of the Guyana Veterans Legion Association at the corner of Main and New Market streets.
Remembrance Day is observed in Commonwealth countries on the second Sunday of November. The War Memorial also known as the Cenotaph was unveiled on August 14, 1923, by the then Governor, Graeme Thomson.
It is a national memorial to Guyanese soldiers who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars. Inscribed on it are the words: Devotion, Humanity, Fortitude and Sacrifice.
(A GINA feature)

