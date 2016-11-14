Latest update November 14th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man kills farmer, dumps corpse in river

Nov 14, 2016 News 0

Police are likely to charge three men soon in connection with the murder of a Kamarang farmer, who was clubbed to death and dumped in a river.
A police release stated that one of the men has confessed to killing Dexter Edwards. Police are to seek legal advice today on the case. The partially decomposed body of Edwards, a 27 year old farmer of Pariuma River, Kamarang, was discovered on November 5 in the Ochi Top River in Kamarang by a group of campers.
A post mortem revealed that Edwards died from multiple injuries.
It is alleged that Edwards was drinking with friends when an argument ensued and one of the men struck the farmer in the head with a length of wood. The assailant then dumped the body in the Pariuma River.
In another release, police said that ranks, acting on   information, searched a house at Seventeenth Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, at around 00:30hrs yesterday.
They allegedly found a 23 year old fisherman who was hiding in the ceiling of the one-flat residence. He was allegedly in possession of an unlicensed .32 pistol with two matching rounds.
The suspect and two female occupants were detained.
A ballistic test is being conducted to determine if the weapon was used in the commission of any crime. Meanwhile, three labourers from Henrietta, Essequibo Coast, will soon be arraigned before a Magistrate to answer to a charge of break and enter and larceny, which occurred between November 9-11, 2016 at Henrietta Village, Essequibo.
Stolen and recovered are two flat screen television sets, one camera monitor, other articles and cash.

More in this category

Sports

Final leg of the CMRC…Jeffrey, Vieira, Team Mohamed dominate

Final leg of the CMRC…Jeffrey, Vieira, Team Mohamed dominate

Nov 14, 2016

Guyana’s Kristian Jeffrey piloting a Mitsubishi Evolution produced a dominating performance to upstage Jamaica’s Doug ‘Hollywood’ Gore in two of the three Group 4 races as the curtains came...
Read More
Digicel PCL four-day cricket…Jaguars scenting blood as Johnson & Singh post fifties

Digicel PCL four-day cricket…Jaguars...

Nov 14, 2016

Macorp 10th Annual Golf Classic…Persauds; Max and Pur, Prashad and Ragnauth take honours

Macorp 10th Annual Golf Classic…Persauds;...

Nov 14, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League…Buxton United, Golden Stars and Mahaica continue winning ways

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17...

Nov 14, 2016

GAPF 2016 activities conclude November 27 with Seniors event

GAPF 2016 activities conclude November 27 with...

Nov 14, 2016

Tony’s Auto Spares behind Mohamed’s, New Era Futsal tourney

Tony’s Auto Spares behind Mohamed’s, New Era...

Nov 14, 2016

The Four Elite Clubs Must Be Commended for their Stance

The Four Elite Clubs Must Be Commended for their...

Nov 14, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch