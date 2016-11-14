Man kills farmer, dumps corpse in river

Police are likely to charge three men soon in connection with the murder of a Kamarang farmer, who was clubbed to death and dumped in a river.

A police release stated that one of the men has confessed to killing Dexter Edwards. Police are to seek legal advice today on the case. The partially decomposed body of Edwards, a 27 year old farmer of Pariuma River, Kamarang, was discovered on November 5 in the Ochi Top River in Kamarang by a group of campers.

A post mortem revealed that Edwards died from multiple injuries.

It is alleged that Edwards was drinking with friends when an argument ensued and one of the men struck the farmer in the head with a length of wood. The assailant then dumped the body in the Pariuma River.

In another release, police said that ranks, acting on information, searched a house at Seventeenth Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, at around 00:30hrs yesterday.

They allegedly found a 23 year old fisherman who was hiding in the ceiling of the one-flat residence. He was allegedly in possession of an unlicensed .32 pistol with two matching rounds.

The suspect and two female occupants were detained.

A ballistic test is being conducted to determine if the weapon was used in the commission of any crime. Meanwhile, three labourers from Henrietta, Essequibo Coast, will soon be arraigned before a Magistrate to answer to a charge of break and enter and larceny, which occurred between November 9-11, 2016 at Henrietta Village, Essequibo.

Stolen and recovered are two flat screen television sets, one camera monitor, other articles and cash.