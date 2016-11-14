Macorp 10th Annual Golf Classic…Persauds; Max and Pur, Prashad and Ragnauth take honours

Maybe it’s the name, maybe it’s the interest, promotion and excitement that Macorp Cat – the sole authorized Caterpillar dealer in Guyana–invest in the game, but whatever it is, the Macorp tournament usually produces some excellent golfing, and this 10th annual Classic tournament was again outstanding.

The competition – played under the Flights format, similar to the Guyana Open – was keen as golfers who did not place as they desired in the Open decided to push their performances up several notches.

In the 19 – 36 handicap category, 2ndplace went to veteran Maurice Solomon (70/24), while Pastor Balgobin Ragnauth (67/26), who has been in the winning circle consistently for several weeks, brought 1st. Other close contenders in the category were Carlos Adams (70/26) and Laksmana Ramroop (71/23).

In the 10 – 18 handicap category, the Persauds produced amazing and wonderful play as 2nd place winner Patanjalee ‘Pur’ ‘I love that winning feeling’ Persaud (66/16) seemed to just get back that feeling, and his younger relative, 1st place winner Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud (66/13) ensured that he made up for not hitting the top last weekend. While the 2 Persauds left a gap between them and the next contenders, the scores of Richard Haniff (69/15), Roy Cummings (70/ 13), and Hilbert Shields (71/15) were worthy of note.

In what is considered the Championship Flight – handicaps 0 – 9 -Patrick Prashad (67/9), Club Vice-President, edged out former Guyana Open champion Mohanlall ‘Santo’ Dinanauth (69/7) to bring home the 1st place.

Prizes were awarded for best net scores 1st to 4th place overall. Winners were as follows, 4th – Balgobin Ragnauth (67), 3rd – Patrick Prashad (67), 2nd ‘Pur’ Persaud (66) and 1st ‘Max’ Persaud (66).

Champion Max describing his performance said, “I played one of my best games today. I did so well I had several birdie plays, missed a few but did get some! I made a few mistakes but I recovered quickly from them, kept focused, and so I brought it home.”

Nearest to The Pin (6’) was ‘Max’ Persaud, while Best Gross was a challenge between Prashad and Dinanauth, with Dinanauth winning on the back-nine count.

Club President Oncar Ramroop expressed gratitude to Macorp for several outstanding features. He noted that in addition to being a superb business agency in the Caterpillar spares and equipment supplies sector, Macorp has demonstrated enviable support for golfing in Guyana in that the company has throughout its long years of association always loaned service and equipment such as excavators, and backhoes to the Golf Club readily and free of charge. Most recently, Macorp was one of the main contributors to the access road being all-weather available in providing the Motor Grader and labour to operate it free of charge. Macorp is the largest corporate member of the Lusignan Golf Club, having 7 golfers. Significantly Macorp has annually sponsored the much appreciated Caddy tournament that gives caddies a chance to compete and win great prizes.

In his response after the prize distribution and raffle ceremony so typical of Macorp, CEO Mr Jorge Medina expressed the Company’s delight to have participated and committed to continue participating, not only in the development of the Golf Club, but also of the Lusignan community. Macorp is willing to assist in ensuring that the road is in good condition and in assisting the community in any other way through the Club.

Macorp was represented by some 5 managers and 10 other staff in addition to the CEO.