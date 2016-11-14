Gunmen beat, rob Mahaicony family

Members of a Mahaicony family were tied up, beaten and robbed by three gunmen at around 01.30 hrs yesterday.

The family members said that unmasked men escaped with cash, jewellery and cell phones after invading their Lot 2 Planters Hall, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara home.

According to information received, the unmasked men entered the two-storey home and held the owner, Boodram Manie and his brother and nephew at gunpoint.

Kaieteur News understands that Manie, 45, a bus driver, and the other men were outside the home conversing when the bandits attacked.

They were gun butted and forced into a bedroom, where the intruders tied up Manie’s 15-year-old son, his male cousin and the two male relatives.

While one of the gunmen kept guard in that bedroom, the others carried Manie upstairs to his bedroom, where they ordered him to lie face down before tying his hands and feet.

The bus driver said that the gunmen ordered him to hand over cash and jewellery. He directed them to a wardrobe where he kept the items. He said that they took $100,000, $US300, a gold chain and five smartphones.

He stated that the ordeal lasted for about 10 to 15 minutes, during which the gunmen ransacked his home and threatened to kill him if he attempted to answer his cell phone.

The gunmen reportedly escaped in a waiting car. And according to Manie, he is certain they arrived in a similar manner, but might have parked the vehicle a few blocks away.

The matter was reported to the Mahaicony Police Station.

Around noon yesterday, police ranks were at the home conducting investigations.

The house where Manie and his son have been residing for several years, has no security cameras.