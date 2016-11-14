GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League…Buxton United, Golden Stars and Mahaica continue winning ways

Buxton United continued their winning ways when play in the East Demerara leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Intra Association Under-17 League continued at the Golden Grove Community ground on Saturday afternoon.

Buxton sealed their 3-0 win over Ann’s Grove in the first half thanks to goals from Nixon Robertson in the 8th minute, Troni Semple one minute later and Clint Headley in the 21st minute to shut out Ann’s Grove.

Mahaica Determinators added three more points to their tally without breaking a sweat as Buxton Stars failed to show up for the match.

Golden Stars blanked Victoria Kings 4-0 led by a double off the boot of Ceyon Montrose, all the goals coming in the second half after a goalless first half. Montrose hit the target in the 47th and 58th minute with one each from Shawn Adonis in the 61st and Michael Wood in the 68th to seal the win.

Over on the West Demerara, Den Amstel won via the walk over route from Beavers, while in the City, Fruta Conquerors mauled Eastveldt 6-0; Pele edged GFC 1-0 while Santos won by walk over from Order and Discipline.