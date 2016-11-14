GAPF 2016 activities conclude November 27 with Seniors event

After hosting 3 successful powerlifting meets for the year 2016, the GAPF will be closing the curtains on this year’s events with their most prestigious local meet of the year, The Senior Nationals Powerlifting Competition, which is set for November 27th at St. Stanislaus College. With the first registration deadline being closed on November 7th and already they have registered 25 athletes, this promises to be a very entertaining competition with the Epic Battles for dominance and several Unofficial World Records to be set.

Spectators can look forward to breathtaking performances from the 18yr old Romario Gonsalves who is intent on continuing his winning ways in the 59kg Open Weight Class since his arrival on the powerlifting scene both equipped and raw and in the Open and Junior category. He has promised a very Jaw Dropping performance as he looks to set Unofficial Sub-Junior World Records in both squat and deadlift which both stand at 235.5kg or 519lbs.

In the 66kg Class, there will be the Powerhouse out of the Ancient County, Vijai ‘Antsman’ Rahim who will be coming to reclaim the Best Lifter Title after withdrawing from last year’s competition due to injury.

On the distaff side, expectations are there for young Strong woman Tineisha Toney who has dominated the strength sport scene for the year 2016 with victories recorded at every event she has competed in from Junior and Intermediate Powerlifting, Barbell Wars and most recently placed 2nd at the GTM Fitness Expo. Let’s see if she can continue to dominate as she closes the year 2016. She will face keen competition from her mother Jacquelyn Toney and Nadina Taharally who will all be vying for the Female Best Lifter Title.

Spectators will be treated to the Biggest battle of Local Powerlifting History as Colin Chesney makes his return to the equipped stage to compete against 2016’s 120kg champion Farouk Abdool and to usher the return of one of Guyana’s Most Decorated Powerlifters, Big John Edwards who is also making a return to geared lifting. This promises to be a true Battle of Titans as each of these Juggernauts has had his brief time of dominance in the 120 kg division and spectators can look forward to a keenly contested battle as Heavy Weights are destined to tumble.

Much can also be expected of young Carlos Petterson who will be competing in the Raw Category/unequipped as he looks to claim his 4th Title of 2016 as he has won every powerlifting meet in his division since his appearance on the scene.

The Sponsors Trophy Stall, Buddys Gym and Fitness Express have already expressed pleasure with the level of competition and the new talent that has emerged out of Powerlifting in 2016 and are proud to be part of the development of the sport. GAPF is encouraging spectators to come out to lend their support as they have always done throughout the years.

Tickets are on sale for $1,000 and will be available with all members of the GAPF’s Executive Body. Athletes are being reminded that the second date of registration is November 14th and attracts a penalty of $500 FOR LATE REGISTRATION. NO FORMS will be taken after November 14th. Weigh in has been set from 7:00hrs to 8:30hrs and will extend no later.