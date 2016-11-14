Final leg of the CMRC…Jeffrey, Vieira, Team Mohamed dominate

Guyana’s Kristian Jeffrey piloting a Mitsubishi Evolution produced a dominating performance to upstage Jamaica’s Doug ‘Hollywood’ Gore in two of the three Group 4 races as the curtains came down on the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) season yesterday, at the South Dakota Circuit.

Jeffrey, the 2015 champion gave fans a reminder of his unrivalled class in the second race in the Group when he spun off the track coming out of the gooseneck in a frenetic battle with Viskok Persaud and Gore, before recovering to pass rival after rival in a stunning display of composed, but ruthless attacking driving to take the chequered flag in front of thousands of excited fans.

In the Superbike category, American Bryce Prince and British rider Matt Truelove duplicated Jeffrey’s performance with similar dominant displays to relegate local competitors to minor podium spots.

The two visiting riders each won three races apiece to make a hugely successful investment by Team Mohamed Enterprise worthwhile.

Another driver who was matchless in his performance was Guyanese Paul Vieira, who now drives for Trinidad and Tobago, winning all the races in the Group 3 category to crown a good day, while Barbados’ Mark Thompson held off every challenge offered to him to lead the Group 2 division.

Up to press time, the final points standing and winners of the country and overall titles were not confirmed.

Kaieteur Sport will bring the full results in a subsequent edition.