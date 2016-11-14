Latest update November 14th, 2016 12:45 AM

Family hopes for justice as inquest ordered into fatal boat accident

The family of  Loyzal DaSilva and Devanand James, the two children who were killed after two boats collided in August, in the Aruka River, North West District, are hoping for justice now that an inquest as been ordered into the incident.
Confirming this yesterday was a Senior Police official, who said that police had completed investigations and sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.
The file was recently returned to police with the directives.
Basil DaSilva, his reputed wife Ophelia James, their 10-year-old son, and Loyzal and Devanand were heading home at around 21:30hrs on August 25, when another vessel, travelling at a fast rate slammed their boat from behind.

KILLED: Loyzal DaSilva and Devanand James

The family was hurled into the river. Both parents and the 10-year-old managed to survived, but the two younger children could not be found. Their bodies were fished out from the river two days after.
When contacted yesterday, the children’s mother and their older sister said they were unaware of the new development in the matter. Ophelia James sustained fractured ribs and a broken shoulder, and underwent surgery for her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The mother stated that she is still unable to use her left hand.
Police had questioned several persons in connection with the incident. However they were released on station bail, and although the police has sought legal advice on how to proceed, no one was charged.

