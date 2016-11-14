Driver dead, other critical in Schoonord smash-up

A father of two was killed and another man injured at around 21.00 hrs yesterday, following a two car smash-up on the poorly lighted Schoonord Access, Road, West Bank Demerara.

The man, identified as Clarence Beaton, 39, of Brusche Dam, Buxton, East Coat Demerara, was driving a silver Toyota Premio, bearing number plate PSS 7212.

The other driver, who was in Toyota Primio, PRR 8983, was identified as Jermaine Gray of Patentia, West Bank Demerara.

Reports indicated that Gray was proceeding west along the access road, when the other vehicle, said to proceeding in the opposite direction at a fast rate collided with his car. Gray’s car ended up in a bushy area near the roadside.

Kaieteur News understands that the other vehicle toppled several times before ending up in which Gray was driving.

Several Guinness bottles and food were strewn in Beaton’s car and on the roadway.

There were reportedly four other occupants in his vehicle, and according to eyewitnesses, they escaped with minor injuries.

They were transported to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Eyewitness said that Beaton’s body was transported to the same hospital.

Gray’s relative said that he is in a critical condition at the Woodlands Hospital. According to the relative, Gray was heading to Parfaite Harmonie to visit another relative.

Traffic in the area was congested for several minutes as persons passing in vehicles stopped to view the scene.

Another accident also occurred on that same Access Road about 30 minutes after. A young man, who was driving PVV 5883, east along the road lost control of the vehicle which spun several timed before slamming into several vehicles parked along the road. Fortunately, no one was reportedly hurt.

The driver of this vehicle was said to be under the influence of alcohol. Police ranks had to rescue him from an angry mob that attempted to beat him.

Persons residing in the area are appealing for lights to be installed along the roadway.

Based on reports, a number of accidents have occurred on the Schoonord Access road for the year; but this is the first fatality.