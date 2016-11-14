Digicel PCL four-day cricket…Jaguars scenting blood as Johnson & Singh post fifties

Scorpions 9-2 needing 329 to win

By Sean Devers

The Jamaica Scorpions were in a precarious position on 9-2 from nine overs, needing 329 for an unlikely win when bad light stopped play on the end of the penultimate day of their opening round of their Digicel PCL four-day First-Class contest against the Guyana Jaguars at Providence yesterday.

Pacer Keon Joseph scattered the stumps of first innings top-scorer John Campbell (1) before Veerasammy Permaul, who picked up 5-60 in the first innings, trapped Devon Thomas (3) at 8-2 in fading light.

Guyanese Trevon Griffith, who looked good in his 20 in the first innings, was still there when the action was halted with five overs remaining and with him was night watchman Jason Dawes.

The left-handed Griffith has four from 22 balls and along with Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood, Andrew McCarty and Chadwick Walton will play the innings of their lives on a last day track if the Scorpions are register a dramatic win or more realistically, bat 92 overs hold on for a draw.

Vishaul Singh who stroked seven fours from 149 balls in an accomplished 71 and Skipper Leon Johnson whose 69 was decorated with six boundaries and lasted 172 balls shared in a valuable 132-run third wicket stand to set the Jaguars on course for a possible victory today.

After heavy morning showers cased a 75-minute delay the Jaguars resumed on 26-0 and Shemron Hetymer, who played audaciously, and Rajendra Chandrika who played the supporting role on track which got better for batting as the game progressed, took the score 73 before Hetymer departed.

Hetymer who fell three short of a second fifty at this level, reached the boundary seven times in his 72-ball innings when he was removed by leg-spinner Damion Jacobs.

Chandrika, again looking classy and flamboyant and favored the on-drive but on getting to 34 from 81 balls with four fours and the score on 89, ran himself out attempting a ‘tight’ second run as he failed to beat a strong return from Dawes.

By Lunch, Johnson (17) and Singh (11) had taken the Jaguars to 109 and a lead of 199 and by Tea the third wicket stand was worth 95 as the left handed pair batted without much worry in bright sunshine which had replaced the overcast conditions in the morning session.

From 184-2 at Tea with Johnson on his 29th fifty (51) and his Vice-Captain on 44, the 100 stand was soon posted but watched by a crowd of close to 100, Blackwood (2-12) removed both batsmen in the space of nine runs to leave the Jaguars, hunting quick runs to facilitate a declaration, on 231-4.

As expected Raymon Reifer (3) and Anthony Bramble (6) were sent ahead of Shiv Chanderpaul and they both remained unbeaten when the declaration was made leaving the Scorpions 14 overs to bat in the day.

Eon Hooper and Joseph shared the new ball before Permaul replaced Joseph to try and prolong the day’s play. Today play is scheduled to commence at 09:00hrs.

Scores: GUYANA JAGUARS 298 (Shiv Chanderpaul 91, Rajendra Chandrika 86, Raymon Reifer 40; Nikita Miller 4-71, Derval Green 3-72) and 238 for four decl. (Leon Johnson 71, Vishaul Singh 69, Shimron Hetmyer 47; Jermaine Blackwood 2-12)

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 208 (John Campbell 71, Andre McCarthy 36; Veerasammy Permaul 5-60, Gudakesh Motie 4-61) and nine for two.

Meanwhile, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, leading by 140 on first innings, reached 89 for five in their second innings at the close on the penultimate day of their first round game of the Regional Four-Day Championship against Barbados Pride at Warner Park here Sunday.

Scores: LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 377 (Nkrumah Bonner 94, Rahkeem Cornwall 84, Jahmar Hamilton 65, Chesney Hughes 31, Kieran Powell 26; Kenroy Williams 4-26, Kevin Stoute 3-35) and 89 or five (Montcin Hodge 36 not out, Chesney Hughes 28; Jomel Warrican 2-6).

BARBADOS PRIDE 237 (Kenroy Williams 45, Justin Greaves 41, Roston Chase 29, Omar Phillips 24; Rahkeem Cornwall 5-117, Gavin Tonge 3-27).