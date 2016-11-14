Cops ID woman, accomplice in robbery at Rohee’s home

– may issue wanted bulletin

The woman who rented and drove the getaway car that bandits used in last Wednesday’s robbery at PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee’s home is also a suspect in a recent fraud investigation.

This is the word from police, who said that they have also identified one of the bandits, who is reportedly a suspect in several other robberies.

But up to yesterday, police were still to locate the woman and her accomplices. Kaieteur News understands that police have two addresses for the female suspect and they are likely to post a wanted bulletin for her.

Yesterday, a police official confirmed that police were unable to view the footage of the robbery, since they did not have the access code for Rohee’s Digital Video Recorder (DVR).

Rohee reportedly told the ranks that he did not have the access code that would allow them to see the footage of the attack.

The PPP General Secretary reportedly told the detectives that his technician knew the access code, but the technician also reportedly said that he did not have the code.

It is alleged that the ranks then contacted the DVR manufacturers, who indicated that they would assist.

But before this could be done, Rohee reportedly asks the investigators to return the DVR. The equipment was reportedly returned.

Three bandits, who were masked and carrying two guns and a knife, escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, jewellery and other valuables, after tying and beating two of Rohee’s maids.

The employees were the only persons at home.

The bandits reportedly entered through the back door, which was left open.

Reports are that the maids were tied and kicked when they told the intruders that they had no idea where the money and jewellery were hidden.

Rohee said that he and his wife were at work when a neighbour called and informed him that a jeep loaded with police ranks were in front of his property.

According to the former Home Affairs Minister, when he arrived at his home, he was informed that one of the maids had left the door open while she was inside cleaning.

He said that the men used the opportunity to barge into his house and demand that the women hand over gold, after which they ransacked his home in search of valuables.

The PPP General Secretary said that he was informed that the ordeal lasted for about 15 minutes and the men escaped in a car.

Police stated that a woman had rented the getaway car, and returned it to a Croal Street dealer about an hour later.