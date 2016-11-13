Sophia, MYO, GDF record victories

Sophia, Muslim Youth Organisation and Guyana Defence Force recorded victories when the latest round of matches in the Georgetown Cricket Association New Building Society second division 40-over tournament concluded yesterday.

At Malteenoes, Sophia trounced Third Class by 269 runs. Batting first, Sophia rattled up a mammoth 344-6. Vackecy Barrow struck 13 fours and two sixes in scoring 121, while Treathon Liverpool made 49, Mario Parsram 48 and Glenford Stephen 40. Adrian Persaud had two wickets. Third Class were routed for 75 in 12 overs in reply. Persaud got 26 and Ryan Ragunandan 16; medium pacer Dwayne Peters grabbed 7-11.

At Muslim Youth Organisation, the home team defeated Malteenoes SC by one wicket. MSC took first strike and posted 240 all out in 33. 5 overs. Kareem Naughton cracked 63, while Ahmad Dudson made 39 and Shaquille Moseley 28; Anthony King grabbed 3-16, Timur Mohamed 3-48 and Richard Latif 2-44. MYO responded with 241-9 in 36 overs. Zulfikar Ali stroked 96 not out while Chien Gittens got 25. Moseley claimed 3-36 and Mark Cumberbatch 3-62.

At GDF, the host overcame Diplomats by nine wickets. Diplomats made 83 all out, batting first while GDF replied with 84-1. (Zaheer Mohamed)