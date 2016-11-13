Latest update November 13th, 2016 12:59 AM

Soldiers, cops raid Camp Street prison

Soldiers and police ranks around the Camp Street prison yesterday

Police and soldiers raided the Camp Street prison early yesterday, just one day after Government announced that there will be joint patrols by the army and police to deal with a potential domestic security threat.
Up until 09:00 hrs, the area around the prison was cordoned off and was being monitored by both police and soldiers.
Kaieteur News was told that nothing substantial was found during the raid.
In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Presidency disclosed that the decision to bring out the Joint Services was necessitated after the Government of Guyana received “credible information related to a potential domestic security threat”.
“That coupled with increased criminal activity has resulted in the decision by the administration to institute security measures in targeted areas.
These operations will be conducted by the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).”
While the statement did not disclose what the domestic security threat was, top security and Government officials disclosed that intelligence reports are suggesting some of the recent crimes being committed are politically motivated.

