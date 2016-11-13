Rohee accused of hampering robbery probe at his home – allegedly demands back DVR before cops can view footage

PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee is being accused by some ranks of hampering the investigation into last Wednesday’s robbery at his Eccles, East Bank Demerara home.

This is because the former Home Affairs Minister had reportedly demanded that the investigators return a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) which would have the footage of the entire attack.

Kaieteur News understands that police returned the DVR last Thursday without getting the opportunity to view the recording.

The first setback that investigators reportedly encountered was when Rohee informed the ranks that he did not have the access code that would allow them to see the DVR footage.

The PPP General Secretary reportedly told the detectives that his technician knew the access code, but the technician also reportedly said that he did not have the code.

It is alleged that the ranks then contacted the DVR manufacturers, who indicated that they would assist.

But before this could be done, Rohee reportedly demanded that the investigators return the DVR. The equipment was reportedly returned.

It is unclear which police official allegedly ordered the junior ranks to return the DVR before the footage could be checked. Rohee has criticised the Government’s plans to reduce crime. He has gone as far as describing the current Public Security plan as “a total disaster.” Given this criticism, some police ranks said that they are baffled at his apparent unwillingness to co-operate with this matter.

Three bandits, who were masked and carrying two guns and a knife, escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, jewellery and other valuables, after tying and beating two of Rohee’s maids.

The employees were the only persons at home.

The bandits reportedly entered through the back door, which was left open.

Reports are that the maids were tied and kicked when they told the intruders that they had no idea where the money and jewellery were hidden. Rohee said that he and his wife were at work when a neighbour called and informed him that a jeep loaded with police ranks were in front of his property.

According to the former Home Affairs Minister, when he arrived at his home, he was informed that one of the maids had left the door open while she was inside cleaning.

He said that the men used the opportunity to barge into his house and demanded that the women hand over gold, after which they ransacked his home in search of valuables. The PPP General Secretary said that he was informed that the ordeal lasted for about 15 minutes and the men escaped in a car.

Police said that a woman had rented the getaway car, and returned it to a Croal Street dealer about an hour later. Investigators are still to locate the woman.