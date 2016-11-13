Rent-a-Tent hosted Meet and Greet session for racing fans

Latest update November 13th, 2016 12:43 AM
Fans interested in knowing more about the sport of motor racing and those just fascinated
about meeting competitors seized the opportunity presented by one of Guyana’s premier Events Company Rent-a-Tent to meet and greet participants in today’s final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship.
The occasion was held at the Giftland Mall where members of the public met, chatted and took pictures with drivers such as Shairaz Roshandin, Paul Jewanram and female driver Sharima Khan among others on Saturday night, at the busy shopping mall.
Organisers Rent-a-Tent will be hosting a VIP Pavilion, a special facility setup top provide top class hospitality for fans that prefer to watch the exciting day’s racing in comfort and pamper.
Fans got the chance to inspect the highly modified machines built specifically for speed and also took advantage of the opportunity to enquire from the racers about the intricacies of the sport.
Rent-a-Tent will be providing fans who request a higher level of comfort for a special price a full day’s entertainment, drinks and food.
Also to be part of the day’s activities will be the Rent-a-Tent models.
