Police, Region Ten Road Safety Association Celebrate National Road Safety Month

Under the theme “Life doesn’t have a reset button – Drive Carefully” the Region Ten Road Safety Association in collaboration with Police E Division launched National Road Safety Month with a church service on Sunday. The event will culminate with a school rally.

According to E Division Officer in Charge, Traffic Inspector Matthew Craig, there are other events planned during the month to educate the community on proper road use.

As the fatal accidents increased in Region Ten for 2016 Inspector Craig is calling on all road users to be responsible when they ply the roads. “We have an increase in road accidents when compared to last year.

In 2015 there were two fatal accidents; for this year we have seven. Serious accidents so far for this year is 13 compared to one last year.

Inspector Craig said with respect to the fatal accidents for 2016 the Division has ongoing campaigns. “The Traffic Department is running campaigns on speeding and drunk driving. We also have vehicles travelling at night without tail lights. There are other obstructions and acts of lawlessness.

“We are dealing with those situations and we presently have our “Operation Safeway’ which is still in progress and we are curbing those situations with those drivers who are using the road in a dangerous and careless manner.”

Craig said that the traffic department and the Region Ten Road Safety Association would like to see all road users continue to use the road in a proper manner.

“Pedestrians, use the sidewalks and pedestrian crossing. Drivers must drive within the speed limit. Always look out for defaulting drivers, pedestrians who perhaps might be defaulting. Give proper signals, give timely signals so that other drivers will be able to know your intention.”

Other activities planned are secondary schools debate, a driving seminar and a school rally.

The rally will be held on November 24, 2016 and prizes will be awarded for the best banner, best chant, best marching group and the best uniformed school.