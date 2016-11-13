New aviation technology to better monitor aircraft positions

– GCCA meets with operators, pilots

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Friday hosted a consultation on Performance Based Navigation (PBN) and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Implementation with operators and pilots to bolster safety in the aviation sector.

The consultation which was held at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle saw GCAA’s Director-General, Col. (Rtd) Egbert Field, and Director of Air Navigation Services and operator from Air Navigation Services, Rickford Samaroo, making presentations.

Fields said that safety is paramount in the aviation industry, explaining that the GCCA will be cooperating with the operators.

“I expect their cooperation in return because that is the only way to enhance safety. It is the only path that you and I can take to ensure that the business of aviation continues with Guyana in a safe light,” Fields explained.

The Director General said that in order to enhance safety in the aviation industry it is necessary for the GCCA to not only listen to the operators, but also seek advice from them.

He noted that the GCCA will use the feedback to provide a safe zone in the aviation industry.

“We’re looking for your ideas to blend with ours, and that blend can only lead to one item, safety. We are moving onwards, we are moving technology to make this industry safe. The ADS-B system will be helpful in knowing where you are, to space you properly, and also in the event of emergencies we will be able to find you quickly,” Field explained.

Field noted that this system being implemented is costly. He urged the operators to learn as much as they can about it so that it can be utilised efficiently and effectively.

Meanwhile, Samaroo presenting on the ADS-B and PBN, told the operators that the PBN system will help with better spacing (of aircraft) in the air. He said air traffic is growing rapidly and there is need to increase capacity of air space because the air space does not grow.

“While we can grow the airport on the ground we can’t grow the airspace so ADS-B or surveillance is technology that is used to separate and reduce the spacing of aircraft, and we hope to implement this in its full dimension so we can utilise all its potential and all its benefit that it offers.”

Samaroo also noted that the system allows air navigation to have the traffic management system, (an alerting system) be used at a minimum safe altitude for short-term conflict resolution.

Following the presentations, several of the operators shared their thoughts on the system.

The country is now expanding its international airport at Timehri, East Bank of Demerara and in recent years has upgraded the Ogle airport to accommodate regional flights.

The hinterland areas have also been experiencing significant growth when it comes to flights to the outlying areas.

However, until about five years ago, the aviation industry was still behind in terms of capacity to monitor flights.

With vast forest areas to cover, GCAA’s job has been one filled with challenges.