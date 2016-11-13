KMTC Xmas meet set for December 26

Latest update November 13th, 2016 12:45 AM
The annual Kennard Memorial Turf Club XMAS race meet has been set for December 26 at their racetrack Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne.
Eight races are carded for the day with the main race being the B and Lower W/A which goes for nine furlongs and carries a top prize of $1,200,000. Many of the country’s leading racehorses are expected to be on show during this event.
Other events are the L class non winners for a top prize of $130,000, E and Lower for a winning purse of $500,000, WI Bred and Guyana Bred for a winning prize of $250,000, Two years Guyana Bred with $220,000 for the winner, L Open W/A with a $130,000 purse, G 1 and Lower has a $280,000 prize and the J1 and Lower for a $180,000 winners money.
The races will be run under the rules of the Kennard Memorial Turf Club and owners of horses must pay at least $5,000 for each horse at the time of entry.
Entries will be closed on December 18 and no late entries will be accepted. Entries can be done through Roopnarine Matadial on 325 3192, Ivan Dipnarine on 331-0361, Mr. Kennard on 623-7609 or 226-1399.
