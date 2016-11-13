Latest update November 13th, 2016 12:45 AM

Jeffrey edges Gore, takes pole for today’s CMRC showdown

Nov 13, 2016 Sports 0

– Team Mohamed’s riders on pole

Reigning champion Guyana’s Kristian Jeffrey gave Group 4 contenders another timely reminderpage-80 of his undisputed class with a blistering 34:139 seconds lap to take pole position for today’s final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship, at the South Dakota Circuit.
Jeffrey beat points leader Doug ‘Hollywood’ Gore into second place after the Jamaican clocked 34:479 seconds, while another Guyanese Vishok Persaud will start third on the grid after registering a fast 34:740 seconds, while Barbados’ Mark Maloney will line up beside him after clocking 34:871 seconds.
Meanwhile, the Superbikes are set to create quite a stir today and the overseas pair representing Team Mohamed’s are expected to offer stern opposition to the local establishment.
American Bryce Prince and British rider Matt Truelove have taken Pole position in their events and the local brigade will have to play catch-up. Fans are in for an immense treat.

