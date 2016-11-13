Jeffrey edges Gore, takes pole for today’s CMRC showdown

Latest update November 13th, 2016 12:45 AM
– Team Mohamed’s riders on pole
Reigning champion Guyana’s Kristian Jeffrey gave Group 4 contenders another timely reminder of his undisputed class with a blistering 34:139 seconds lap to take pole position for today’s final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship, at the South Dakota Circuit.
Jeffrey beat points leader Doug ‘Hollywood’ Gore into second place after the Jamaican clocked 34:479 seconds, while another Guyanese Vishok Persaud will start third on the grid after registering a fast 34:740 seconds, while Barbados’ Mark Maloney will line up beside him after clocking 34:871 seconds.
Meanwhile, the Superbikes are set to create quite a stir today and the overseas pair representing Team Mohamed’s are expected to offer stern opposition to the local establishment.
American Bryce Prince and British rider Matt Truelove have taken Pole position in their events and the local brigade will have to play catch-up. Fans are in for an immense treat.
Nov 13, 2016Fans interested in knowing more about the sport of motor racing and those just fascinated about meeting competitors seized the opportunity presented by one of Guyana’s premier Events Company...
Nov 13, 2016
Nov 13, 2016
Nov 13, 2016
Nov 13, 2016
Nov 13, 2016
Nov 13, 2016
One does not know how life will unfold. We think we do, but life has too many unforeseen intrusions. As it stands today,... more
David Gergen was one of the political commentators on CNN during the coverage of the U.S. presidential election campaign.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States of America,... more
The past week was full of talking points, none more than the shocking results of the elections in the United States.... more