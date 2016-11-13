Irate tenant shoots landlord in legs

Latest update November 13th, 2016 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Police are attempting to locate a 30-year-old man who allegedly shot his landlord multiple times to his legs on Friday night because he was warned to discontinue conducting illegal business on the property.
The victim, Basil Murray, 66, of Lot 89 Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, owns and rents a three-storey property at Lot 360 Melanie Damishana ECD, where the suspect is one of his tenants.
About 21.15 hrs on Friday, Murray was making a routine visit to his property when he met the suspect in the yard and told him he learnt that the tenant was selling narcotics on his premises.
When Murray demanded that his tenant desist, an argument ensued and the suspect allegedly whipped out a handgun and shot Murray twice to both legs before fleeing.
The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was admitted in a stable condition.
Investigators retrieved seven spent shells of a small calibre weapon at the scene.

