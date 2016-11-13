Latest update November 13th, 2016 12:48 AM

GSSF Safely BM Soat Costume Match

Nov 13, 2016 Sports 0

The Annual BM Soat Costume Steel Challenge shooting competition was once again safely

BM SOAT GSSF Costume Winners 2016- 1st Place Winner Ryan McKinnon (centre right) & Jagmohan Bassoo (center left) pose with other prize winners.

completed at the Guyana Defence Force range at Timehri last Saturday. The organisation of the match was facilitated by Steel Challenge Shooting Association affiliate: the Guyana Sport Shooting Federation. The GSSF continues to seek to promote the safe use of firearms in sport for its members and commits to continue hosting such competitions following international sport shooting regulations while upholding all regulations for firearm use in Guyana.
The annual costume match seeks to give local shooters a chance to experience the sport from a fun based outlook while at the same time being competitive and upholding stringent safety rules. There is something about dressing up in a costume and undertaking any serious task which results in laughter.
The recent match was no different, shooting 3 stages simultaneously setup on the range with steel plates, competitors enjoyed the afternoon in cloudy skies over the Timehri range, breaking the silence repeatedly with the sound of gunfire and metal hitting metal to make the musical pings on the various steel plates.
The SCSA stages shot last Saturday were: Accelerator, Speed Option and Speed Option. Shooters stepped up to the shooting boxes and brought fierce competition in the two
SCSA divisions: Limited and Wildcat.
Super Girl ‘Vidushi’ traded places with Arrow ‘Qualander’ who ultimately finished second, chasing Farmer ‘Ryan’ who established a daunting lead from the get go in the Limited Division. The folks in Wildcat Division would not be left undone by the action in the high powered Limited Division… they also blew some serious smoke, with Cricketer ‘Bassoo’ smashing some serious boundaries to beat into second place Racer ‘Rajiv’ who crashed out of the race for first place. He was followed by Contractor ‘Roberto’ who finished third.
Some have in the past compared shooting closely to the act of driving, whereby persons are given the responsibility of using a tool (the firearm to accurately hit targets in shooting), but if misused it can cause severe damage, injury or even death. Similarly, for driving it is using a vehicle (the tool) to get from point A to point B, and if misused it can also cause severe damage, injury or death. Related statistics of misuse for both of these regulated ‘tools’ can be found publicly.
In this light, the G.S.S.F. calls on all firearm holders and similarly, drivers to be responsible and safe whenever they use any of these instruments, as outlined by the regulatory authorities prior to issuance of such permit for use.
Results:
Limited Division Overall:
1st Ryan McKinnon – 66.19
2nd Mohamed Qualander – 74.58
3rd Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon – 97.66
WildCat Division Overall Results.
1st Jagmohan Bassoo – 134.82
2nd Rajiv Latchana – 160.58
3rd Roberto Hochand – 281.46
The Guyana Sport Shooting Federation wishes to thank the Chief of Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Lewis, GDF Colonel Doodnauth, GPF Commissioner Persaud, GPF Asst. Commissioner Ramnarine, GPF Commander Hicken, GPF OC TSU Superintendent Dehnert, GPF Corporal Dunn and the ranks of the GPF Armoury and TSU.
The Federation also expressed sincere thanks to Mr. Bashair Mohamed, Mrs. Vimala Priya Mohamed and Mr. Rameez Mohamed of BM Soat for their usual kind support of this Annual
Costume Steel Challenge Match.
More information can be found on online at the GSSF website www.GuyanaSportShooting.com.

