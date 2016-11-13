GRPA celebrates 43 years

The Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) on Friday, last, celebrated its 43rd year of existence, making it one of the oldest Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Guyana.

The Association was established in 1973 as an educational, training and family planning institution. However in 1995, it expanded its scope and developed a more holistic approach.

Today it would be safe to assert that it is one of the leading NGOs in the area of sexual and reproductive health and chronic diseases, providing optimum services in a safe and comfortable environment.

GRPA is an associate member of an umbrella organization known as the Caribbean Family Planning Affiliation Ltd (CFPA).

The CFPA serves 13 island-Member Associations and 6 Associate Member Associations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. It supports these Associations with technical assistance and materials, and represents their collective interests at International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) meetings and in the Caribbean region among governments and NGOs.

CFPA Island Member Associations are located in Anguilla, Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Bermuda, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent. CFPA Associate Member Associations are located in Belize, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

During the GRPA Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, Executive Director Ms. Patricia Sheerattan-Bisnauth, presented a few highlights of key achievements along with some of the challenges being faced by the association.

Those present at the meeting included GRPA President (Acting), Ms. Giselle Carino; the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) Regional Director, Ms. Vanda Radzik; Commissioner on the Women and Gender Equality Commission (WGEC), members of the Diplomatic Corps, United Nations Population Fund representatives, Government officials; representatives of partner agencies and representatives of other NGOs.

Sheerattan-Bisnauth reported that during the period October 2015 to October 2016, the association provided over 140,000 services to the people of Guyana, mainly through the Medical Services Division and the Programmes Department which includes the Youth Advocacy Movement.

“GRPA has embarked on the path towards a rights-based approach to SRH (Sexual Reproductive Health), expanding its services as well as improving quality of care and strengthening advocacy for sexual and reproductive rights. We have indeed come a long way and have advanced in significant ways, seeking to be relevant to the society in these times,” she said.

As it relates to medical services, the Clinic has been rebranded with a new name: “Family Wellness Centre” and includes a laboratory where over twenty-five services are provided including Sexual Reproduction Health (SRH); Family Planning Services; Sexual Transmitted Infection (STI) testing; cervical and prostate Cancer; Gynecology Services; Ultrasonography; Antenatal Care; Fertility Services etc.

The Executive Director also touched on some of the activities that were conducted during this period which includes several outreaches in nine of the 10 Administrative Regions. These activities included screening for cervical cancer and breast examinations; family planning; and general services. These exercises were conducted in conjunction with three campaigns on cervical and breast cancer.

The Youth Advocacy Movement (YAM) is the youth arm of the GRPA and comprises of youngsters who advocate for the values and rights of the parent organisation through education, recreation and volunteerism.

According to Sheerattan-Bisnauth, the YAM has grown significantly with a membership of about thirty-five persons within the ages of 14 to 25 and some of its key developments and achievements during the reporting period include: peer education, in-school sessions; establishing community and sports groups; getting faith-based organizations on board; Street Theatre; and the advancement of the Anti-bullying campaign.

During her presentation also, Sheerattan-Bisnauth boasted about the GRPA’s Programmes Department which she stated, is a “quite dynamic, enriching and active area.”

Counselling services, education and information on critical issues come under this department.

She also related that the GRPA is currently advocating for the government to implement the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) framework to reduce teenage pregnancy which was signed in 2014. Also, the policy to reintegrate the pregnant or parenting girl child into school; and the review of the discriminatory laws which target Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) persons.

The association is currently collaborating with the various Government Ministries including Public Health; Education, Youth Sports & Culture; Social Protection.

The Executive Director also stated that the GRPA is working with various international organisations as well as local NGOs including Red Thread, SASOD, Child Link and Help & Shelter.

She added that because of the collaboration with the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, the association was able to carry out outreach services in hinterland areas on comprehensive sexuality education and teenage pregnancy in hinterland communities.

“We are very grateful for this collaboration. We have (also) increased our volunteer corps and carried out periodic training with them. We are very grateful for their contribution. As we move ahead, we look forward to building on our achievements as we advance Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, which is elemental to a healthy society and a good life for all.”