Grandmaster Stephen Monasingh honoured by Maximum Sports

Guyanese 10th Dan Grandmaster Dr. Stephen Michael Monasingh, was, on Friday

11th November, 2016, honoured by Martial Artists, during a special edition of Guyana’s popular most-viewed Television Sports programme MAXIMUM SPORTS COMBAT & STRENGTH, for 53 years of training, study, and teaching of Martial Arts.

The presentation, by way of a plaque, was delivered to Dr. Monasingh by young Karatekas, 8 year old Miguel, & 6 year old Sachin, on behalf of the newly formed GASMAF (Guyana All-Styles Martial Arts Federation), and Max Massiah, Producer of the weekly one-hour show (Fridays, 9.05pm, on NCN TV) with compliments of the Trophy Stall.

The Martial Artists, who acknowledged the Grandmaster’s achievements and contributions, comprised of Masters, Chief instructors/Senseis, & members of various Martial Arts Styles & Schools.

Mr. Massiah reflected as a teenager, hearing the names of Guyana’s best Martial Artists such as Frank Woon-A-Tai, Dennis Forde-Singh, Winston Dunbar, Rocky Narine, & Mr. Monasingh, with never one moment entertaining the thought of becoming personally acquainted with these much talked-about individuals, which is a reality today, as he thanked, read and shared a few of the accolades, diplomas, certificates & awards presented to Dr. Monasingh during his heyday.

Grandmaster Monasingh, who has Doctorate in Oriental Medicine and practice, has been recognised internationally. He was given Grandmaster status for his development of the style, Shin Kaido, which is a form that includes the best workable techniques of several Martial Art forms that Dr. Monasingh studied and practiced including, Taekwondo, Karate and Aikido among others.