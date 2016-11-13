GPF beat NYPD in T20 fixture

Guyana Police Force defeated the New York Police Department by eight wickets in a T20 fixture played yesterday at the Police Sports Club ground Eve Leary. Batting first, NYPD were bowled out for 29 in 12.5 overs. Dyal Jazz made 13 as Steven Harris claimed four wickets off four overs without conceding a run, while Randolph Knights and Trevor Benn had two each. GPF responded with 30-2 in five overs. P. Tyndell made 14 and Daniel Barker 10. The teams will meet in another fixture today at the said venue. The game was played in memory of the late Randolph Holder a former member of the NYPD who died in October 2015.