Gold Rush Seven-A-Side Futsal showdown for Christmas weekend

The Christmas weekend will be alive with Futsal rivalries when HD Incorporated, and Xtreme Clean and Lawn Maintenance Service, host their inaugural Gold Rush Seven-A-Side tournament on the tarmac of the National Cultural Centre.

Some of the country’s top Futsal teams will descend at the venue for the three-day event, which is set to kick off at 5pm on December 24, continue on Christmas night and Finals set for Boxing night, culminating a massive 24-team showdown.

According to one of the architects of the event, Roger Cambridge, the competition had originated from youths of the Hadfield Street area to promote entrepreneurship. He said the activity is to get youths involved in positive activity while promoting sport.

The proprietor of the Xtreme Clean and Lawn Maintenance Service informed that he engaged the Commander of Police ‘A’ Division, Clifton Hicken and managed to garner his support. Hicken is very active in such community-based events.

In addition, Hicken is the President of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA), which will be sanctioning the competition. The motto of the Maintenance Service is “We work hard so you don’t have to,” and Cambridge indicated that the group has been putting in a lot of hard work to make the event a success.

The winning team will go home with one ounce of raw gold and championship trophy, while the runner-up team will get half of an ounce of gold and trophy. The Most Valuable Player gets five pennyweight of gold along with a trophy.

Additionally, five patrons will have the opportunity to win five pennyweight of gold through the novelty events such as penalty kicks and freestyle skills challenges. Cambridge stated that teams will be required to pay $7,000 each to enter the competition.

According to him, each of the crucial aspects of the event such as officiating and security will be properly administered through the appropriate human resource. The tournament will be managed in accordance with the GFA rules and regulations.

“Mr. Hicken is giving us a lot of support and we really appreciate that. We believe that this will be a very good competition for the community and we encourage everyone to support a positive venture for our youths,” Cambridge told Kaieteur Sport.

He said that the aim is to close out the year with a mega tournament. Fusion Audio, Thunderbolt featuring Gucci Boss from New York City are among the early systems to provide entertainment throughout the weekend competition.

Some of the confirmed sponsors include Trophy Stall, Fasgrafix and Jefford’s Distribution and Sales. The organisers are indicating that they intend to make this event an annual one around the same time.