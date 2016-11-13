Latest update November 13th, 2016 12:48 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GOA supports Boxing Association

Nov 13, 2016 Sports 0

The Guyana Boxing Association on Friday received a check for five hundred thousand

Steve Ninvalle (centre) receives the check from GOA Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Dion Nurse, while GOA Treasurer Garfield Wilshire shares the moment.

Steve Ninvalle (centre) receives the check from GOA Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Dion Nurse, while GOA Treasurer Garfield Wilshire shares the moment.

dollars from the Guyana Olympic Association. The money was handed over to assist in sending a team of 13 boxers, three coaches and five referee/judges to the Caribbean Development tournament scheduled for Barbados in early December.
In accepting the donation, GBA President Steve Ninvalle thanked the GOA for the timely intervention. However, Ninvalle noted that the association still needs another two million dollars to get the team to the tournament. He informed that the GBA is awaiting word from the National Sport Commission.

More in this category

Sports

Rent-a-Tent hosted Meet and Greet session for racing fans

Rent-a-Tent hosted Meet and Greet session for racing fans

Nov 13, 2016

Fans interested in knowing more about the sport of motor racing and those just fascinated about meeting competitors seized the opportunity presented by one of Guyana’s premier Events Company...
Read More
Jeffrey edges Gore, takes pole for today’s CMRC showdown

Jeffrey edges Gore, takes pole for today’s...

Nov 13, 2016

Bravo axed over tweet, given deadline to apologise

Bravo axed over tweet, given deadline to

Nov 13, 2016

GBC Inc. renews partnership with Fruta Conquerors

GBC Inc. renews partnership with Fruta Conquerors

Nov 13, 2016

GPF beat NYPD in T20 fixture

GPF beat NYPD in T20 fixture

Nov 13, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League …Circuit Ville Jaguars and Soesdyke take full points

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League...

Nov 13, 2016

Gold Rush Seven-A-Side Futsal showdown for Christmas weekend

Gold Rush Seven-A-Side Futsal showdown for...

Nov 13, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The government and the media

    David Gergen was one of the political commentators on CNN during the coverage of the U.S. presidential election campaign.... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch