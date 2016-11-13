GOA supports Boxing Association

The Guyana Boxing Association on Friday received a check for five hundred thousand

dollars from the Guyana Olympic Association. The money was handed over to assist in sending a team of 13 boxers, three coaches and five referee/judges to the Caribbean Development tournament scheduled for Barbados in early December.

In accepting the donation, GBA President Steve Ninvalle thanked the GOA for the timely intervention. However, Ninvalle noted that the association still needs another two million dollars to get the team to the tournament. He informed that the GBA is awaiting word from the National Sport Commission.