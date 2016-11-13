Latest update November 13th, 2016 12:43 AM

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League …Circuit Ville Jaguars and Soesdyke take full points

Nov 13, 2016

Circuit Ville Jaguars of Yarrowkabra on the Linden Soesdyke Highway recoded an emphatic 3-1 win over Soesdyke Falcons, while Soesdyke Falcons came from a goal down to edge Kuru Kururu Warriors 2-1 when play in the

Soesdyke Falcons Captain Tyrone Khan (3rd right) in control against KK Warriors yesterday at Grove Playfield.

East Bank leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Intra Association Under-17 League continued yesterday at the Grove Playfield.
Circuit Ville, having been awarded their previous game which they lost heavily to Soesdyke Falcons 1-10 as a result of Soesdyke playing GFC registered player Kelsey Benjamin who scored hat-trick in that match, put together a solid performance in blanking Herstelling Raiders.
The Linden Highway boys dominated proceedings as they controlled play for almost the entire encounter. They made their intentions known from early in the match, netting when the game was a mere 19 minutes old.
Prince Forde it was who gave the Jaguars the initial advantage which they doubled on 39 minutes, thanks to Isaiah Dodson’s effort. The first half ended with the Jaguars well poised with a 2-0 advantage.
Circuit Ville further tightened their hold on the match when they increased the lead two minutes into the second half, this time through a Desmond Chester goal. Despite Herstelling pulling one back in the 74th minute when Donnet Mc Lennon converted, the Jaguars were well on their way to wrapping up a well-deserved win.
Contesting the opening match of the double header and cognizant of the fact that they had to give up their last win to Circuit Ville Jaguars, Soesdyke were placed under immense pressure by the ever improving Kuru Kururu Warriors.
The Warriors took the lead in the 25th minute when Ricardo Grant rocked the nets as the Soesdyke side looked a far cry from their usual dominant self. The Warriors were doing a fine job of defending their slim advantage but as the match matured, it was always going to be a tough ask to keep the Soesdyke boys at bay.
Captain Tyrone Khan it was who once again led from the front as he buried a penalty in the 73rd minute to help the Falcons draw level with the Warriors. Thereafter, it was all the Falcons who ran riot.
Three minutes after neutralizing the Warriors’ lead, Falcons took the lead for the first time thanks to a Junior Williams goal. They had the opportunity of further increasing that lead but Tyrel Khan’s penalty was saved by the Warriors goalkeeper. The first round of this two round league is expected to conclude on Saturday at the same venue with a double header.

