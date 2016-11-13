GBC Inc. renews partnership with Fruta Conquerors

-Club launches U-19 Tournament

The Guyana Beverage Company (GBC) Incorporated (Inc.) under its Fruta brand maintained its long standing affiliation with Fruta Conquerors after presenting the club with a cheque for an undisclosed sum, during a simple ceremony that was conducted recently, at its Diamond Headquarters.

The association between the two entities started way back in 1997 and has remained strong ever since and the beverage company confirmed the renewal of the relationship for another year in the presence of club officials, players and coaches.

General Manager of Company Mark Telting, in delivering the feature address said, “It’s a great moment to renew the contract which was done after intense negotiation. Next year will be the anniversary and it could not be more beautiful so I am really glad to continue the relationship”.

According to Telting, “We are very happy to promote and strengthen our brand alongside developing the club. Our brand will benefit from the experience of the club it’s a real grassroot club that has real supporters and develop their own players”.

Also, recently appointed club President Alex Bunbury, who interacted via an internet call said the club’s development would not be possible without the investment from the beverage giant, adding that it is his wish that the partnership continues to prosper for many years to the benefit of both parties.

Bunbury in stating his vision for the club said he hopes to create a world class organization that is the best not only in the country, but in the region, adding, “I am 100 percent behind everything we are trying to accomplish in youth development which is the future and is very important and that it acts as the feeder system to our senior team”.

He disclosed that Jeremy Garrett, whose is slated to attend a nine-day training stint with Sporting Lisbon of Portugal, is a testament of the club’s tradition, revealing that the famed Portuguese giant wants to be affiliated to the organization and this according to him is tremendous news for the team and the country.

Club Secretary Daniel Thomas stressed the importance of the Fruta brand, noting that the company has never faltered in its contribution towards the club, informing that it has moved from sporting equipment and “into the realm of sound financial support”.

Head-coach Sampson Gilbert acknowledged the important contribution made by the company over the years, declaring, “The club can be touted as a pioneer of youth development in the country and my role is to ensure that with all the contributions our sponsor is making, we use that to capture the minds and impart holistic development to all at the club and in the country”.

He said that despite the departure of many senior players, the team still has high expectations for the impending Elite League season and that is to finish in the top tier.

Meanwhile, the club in collaboration with the Beverage giant officially launched the inaugural Under-19 Tournament which will be branded by Turbo Energy Drink and dubbed Fruta Conquerors Academy League.

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) executive Dion Inniss said the federation is pleased with the work being done by Fruta Conquerors, who according to him, has stepped forward to fill the void in youth development football that currently exist, informing that the Federation is elated to partner with the club to guarantee the tournament’s success.

The event which is anticipated to start on November 16, at the Tucville ground will see 12 teams divided into two groups of six, with nine coming from Georgetown, while the remaining teams are Linden’s Botofago, West Demerara’s Uitvlugt and East Coast of Demerara’s Buxton United.

Following the conclusion of the group stage, the top two finishers in each zone will progress to the semi-final round.

Other sponsors on board include the Prudential Tech and Oasis Water.